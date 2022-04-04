Local Girl Scouts of America troop #46586 will work with the Cambria County Conservation District staff to plant trees at the 1889 Park in St. Michael on Saturday.
Trees have been provided for the day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through the 10 Million Trees Partnership.
This work will contribute to the Scouts' Silver Award Project and help the CCCD with wetland habitat improvement.
For more information, contact the conservation district at 814-472-2120.
