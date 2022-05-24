JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Giant Eagle has issued a voluntary recall of multiple bakery items containing peanut butter sold at the Ebensburg, Northern Cambria and Indiana stores due to potential salmonella contamination.
The impacted products were sold in clam-shell packaging with dates through May 28 and can be identified by PLU numbers 19688; 19795; 27779; 29850; 39842; 47778; 50229; 51157; 51359; 51360; and 97655.
There have been no reports of illness associated with the recall dates and the company was made aware of the issue during the investigation into the nationwide Jif brand peanut butter recall from the J.M. Smucker Co.
Customers who purchased the affected products should dispose of them or return a qualifying receipt to the local Giant Eagle store for a refund.
For more information, call Giant Eagle customer care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
