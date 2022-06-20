JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A year’s worth of preparation is almost over, and, soon, motorcycle riders will flock to the Johnstown region for the 24th Thunder in the Valley rally.
There will be rides, parades, music, food and drink during the four-day event – from Thursday through Sunday – that generates money for local businesses, primarily in downtown.
“We spend a lot of time and effort throughout the year,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which hosts the gathering. “We put a lot into it. We invest a lot emotionally into it. We’re always trying to make it good and enjoyable So it’s just nice to see all your work pay off when everybody comes into town and you see people having such a great time. That’s really the payoff.”
Weather is a key factor that determines whether the rally is successful, according to Rager. Forecasts call for sunny days with temperatures in the 80s and only maybe occasional rain, which should make for high attendance.
“We’re expecting a good, strong turnout and a lot of enthusiastic and happy people throughout the streets of Johnstown and throughout the surrounding area,” Rager said.
One of the first events will be Wheels & Wings, a party from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday in Ebensburg with chicken wing vendors, live music, motorcycle show, beer tents and ax throwing.
“It’s outdoors,” Ebensburg Borough Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “There’s lots going on. There’s live music, food, fun. It looks like it’s going to be good weather. I think people just like coming out. This event has a great following.”
Koss added: “The Thunder folks just do such a great job of marketing and promoting it. It’s just worked out so well for us to sort of jump on board with them and be an affiliate event of theirs. It definitely draws both ways. I think our Wheels & Wings attendees go to Thunder, and Thunder attendees come here. I think it’s just a good partnership.”
Musical performances at PNG Park, located in downtown, are scheduled to include The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue (8 p.m. Friday), Hairball (10 p.m. Saturday) and Jasmine Cain (10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday). Cain will also play an acoustic show at Balance Restaurant on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m.
Other venues in downtown will be looking to draw in people who are attending Thunder.
Stadium Pub & Grille plans to have live music and local food trucks, from Wednesday through Sunday, for its event called Storm the Corner.
“We’re expecting a big crowd for Thunder,” Stadium Pub & Grille owner Patrick Martella said.
Thunder is one of several activities that benefit Stadium Pub throughout the year, including the AAABA National Tournament, Johnstown Mill Rats baseball games, PolkaFest, Flood City Music Festival and high school sports games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, thanks to its location at the busy intersection of Washington and Johns streets.
“It keeps us alive,” Martella said. “Times are different. The economy is changing. I think we need events like this to keep us in business, to show people that there is life downtown.”
Along with at PNG Park, activities are scheduled to take place at Central Park and Suppes Ford Biker Mall.
Anybody interested in volunteering during Thunder in the Valley can call Visit Johnstown at 814-536-7993, Ext. 105.
