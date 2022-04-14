ERIE, Pa. – Kayla Miehl belted her team-leading fifth home run of the season and Laura Fox posted two hits and an RBI, but Gannon took a pair of close PSAC West Division softball games from Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday afternoon.
After a 5-3 victory in the first game, the Golden Knights used a sixth-inning two-run homer to complete the sweep with a 2-0 triumph in the second contest.
The Mountain Cats are now 15-12 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
In the first game, Gannon opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second on Kennedy DeMatteis’ sacrifice fly.
The Mountain Cats took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Tori Radvan led off with a single and scored on a Fox base hit through the left side to tie it, and Olivia Porter’s sacrifice fly chased home Maddie Flowers, who followed Radvan’s single with a walk.
The Golden Knights answered right back with RBI singles from DeMatteis and Gabi Vasi to regain a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, and Katie Sidare’s two-run homer to left in the Gannon half of the sixth increased it to 5-2.
Miehl’s two-out solo home run to left field in the top of the seventh cut Pitt-Johnstown’s deficit to 5-3.
Miehl went 2-for-4 with a homer, while Porter and Fox each singled and drove in a run for Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats also got hits from Julia Mooney, Radvan and Flowers.
Alyssa Hileman suffered the loss and slipped to 9-5. In six innings, Hileman allowed five runs on seven hits, while striking out two and walking none.
DeMatteis, who drove in two at the plate, also pitched a complete game in the circle for Gannon. DeMatteis gave up three runs on seven hits. She struck out five and walked four.
Along with DeMatteis, the Golden Knights got two hits, including the two-run home run, from Sidare and two hits from Nicole Bush.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown’s Radvan and Gannon’s Rebecca Tatone locked up in a scoreless pitching duel until Lea Coffman connected for a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that put the Golden Knight on top.
Tatone was able to pitch a perfect seventh inning to pick up the win for Gannon. Tatone scattered three hits and struck out nine.
Radvan took the tough loss after allowing two runs on eight hits, while striking out six and not giving up a walk.
Taylor Mendicino doubled, and Carly Santillo and Fox each had hits for the Mountain Cats.
Gannon (13-9, 5-1) got a homer from Coffman, and two hits apiece from Kristina DeMatteis and Tatone.
