The Mountain Laurel chapter of Trout Unlimited will be offering its annual free beginner fly-tying classes this winter for those interested in creating their own midges, nymphs and Woolly Buggers. The classes will be offered once per week for five weeks at the Richland Municipal Building, located at 322 Schoolhouse Road in Johnstown. Students may choose Saturday morning classes (9:00am-12:00pm), which begin Jan.14, and run to Feb.11, or Monday night sessions (6:30-9:30pm), which begin Jan.16, and conclude Feb.20.
All tools, materials, and instruction will be provided at no charge. “We use it basically as recruiting tool,” said the chapter’s former secretary Gary Cooper. “If we get one or two good hard-working members out of it, especially younger people, that’s our goal.” The cold water conservation group, which serves Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset Counties, currently has over 400 members, with veteran fly-tying instructors among their ranks who are willing to share their knowledge with students.
“We don’t concentrate in the course on specific patterns of flies, we concentrate on teaching technique in fly-tying,” said Cooper. “If they pay attention and they practice and learn some things, they’ll have a hobby that they can do their entire life.”
Those interested must register by contacting Cooper at 814-266-4763.
