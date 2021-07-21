Three local state legislators – Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland – provided a State of the Commonwealth Address in Johnstown on Wednesday morning.
They spoke at length about Pennsylvania’s budget, along with a variety of other subjects, including proposed legislation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how partisan divides affect government.
The event – held at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown – was hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber.
“I think the budget has been something on people’s minds, something that people are interested in,” Amy Bradley, the chamber’s president and CEO, said. “And I think it’s always good to have an opportunity to hear directly from the people representing you, what they’re thinking, why they’re voting certain ways, what their vision is.”
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat later for more coverage of this event.
