Funding for two job training programs announced this week will prepare students for health-related jobs.
Direct-care workers will be prepared for jobs in home health through a $1.2 million state grant to the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania.
Online training will be offered to residents of the center’s 26-county region, which includes Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties.
Those completing the 8-hour program will be with other state requirements, including background checks and medical clearance.
They will be eligible for a registry used by home health agencies and individuals looking to hire private-duty caregivers, said Janetta Green, acting CEO for the regional center, headquartered in Camp Hill.
With the funding in place, the center is lining up resources to begin enrolling participants.
Registration information will be posted on the center website, cilcp.org, and its Facebook page.
The grant was part of more than $4.8 million in Direct Care Worker Training Grants that Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
“As demand increases for essential services provided by direct care workers, their safety and the quality of care they provide must be maintained,” Wolf said.
“Nearly 90% of direct care worker jobs are filled by women who receive limited health benefits and earn relatively low wages. These grants not only benefit our loved ones in long-term care facilities like nursing homes and receiving care at home, but also the workers who care for them.”
The Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania was one of four agencies receiving grants, covering different regions.
The training reflects recommendations to standardized core training for direct care workers included in the state’s Long-Term Care Council’s Blueprint for Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Direct Care Workforce.
The second allocation will provide medical office assistant training for 10 Cambria County residents.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries received $85,000 from three area businesses through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit.
Combining the donations with Cambria County Community Development Block Grant funds will allow 10 unemployed or underemployed individuals to complete the training through the Commonwealth Technical Institute at Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St.
The Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit allows businesses to receive tax credits if they make a donation to the JARI Workforce Program. Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutics, FNB Corp. and Northwest Bank made the donations.
Under the program guidelines, preference for six training slots will be given to residents of the downtown Johnstown and the Kernville, Moxham, Roxbury and Walnut Grove sections of the city. The remaining four slots will be open to residents of designated areas of Cambria County.
JARI is working with Conemaugh Physician Group, which currently has 12 openings, said AnnMarie Bomba, director of specialty practice operations.
“We are excited to partner with JARI on this project and offer these students externship opportunities in our practices. This initiative will benefit the students, Conemaugh Physician Group and, most importantly, our patients,” Bomba said.
Information about the job training and the business tax credit is available by contacting Debi Balog, JARI workforce development director, at 814-262-8366 or dbalog@jari.com.
