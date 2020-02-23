ST. MICHAEL – A Forest Hills High School student found a way to help firefighters train by building what they call a window bailout prop.
Seth Richardson, 17, a junior firefighter for St. Michael Volunteer Fire Company, constructed the wooden prop for a class.
He is the son of Alyson and John Richardson.
“The window prop bailout tool is to simulate if you’re in a burning house and have to bail out quickly through a window,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said. “You can practice with this without having to do it in a real house.”
Seth said he built the prop under the guidance of instructor Justin Beyer.
“It’s just me and him, one on one,” Seth said at the fire station on Locust Street. “He has projects for me and I do them.”
Kundrod passed an idea along to the instructor.
“He sent Mr. Beyer the specs, and I drew it out on a piece of paper,” Seth said. “Once I got the wood and everything, it took me about three days. I had to cut the wood to size and make sure that we could take it apart.”
He added: “I think it turned out really good.”
His mother, a teacher at Forest Hills High School, was surprised, he said.
“She was pretty amazed that I did that myself,” Seth said.
Kundrod pointed to a recent incident when heavy smoke and flames forced a Harrisburg firefighter to escape through a third-floor window.
In a Facebook video of the Feb. 6 fire, the sound of broken glass is heard as firefighters race with ladders to the smoky window. A firefighter is seen climbing out head first and then swinging his legs to safely climb down.
“It’s a firefighter survival technique,” Kundrod said.
The chief said the prop can be dismantled, thrown into the back of a pickup truck and taken to other fire companies for training.
“We want to share this with other fire departments in the Forest Hills area,” Kundrod said. “It’s a nice mobile unit.”
