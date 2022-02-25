Two Friedens area residents were convicted of drug charges Thursday stemming from two separate cases in Somerset County.
Justin Berkebile, 42, was convicted in court of possession with intent to deliver related to drug sales outside his Friedens-area mobile home in January 2020.
In that incident, he sold approximately a gram of meth to a confidential informant for $90, police said at the time.
Berkebile’s wife, Tammy, pleaded guilty to meth delivery earlier this year.
In a separate, unrelated case, Albert Marody, also of Friedens, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver – a felony – in Somerset County Court, after authorities went to his home in February 2021 and found two ounces of meth, marijuana and other drugs.
At the time, prosecutors said police were sent to Marody’s home because people in the neighborhood reported noticing “strange” activity late at night and frequent after-hours visitors.
“Today we successfully convicted two drug dealers, and simply put, this makes Somerset County a better, safer place,” District Attorney Molly Metzgar said in a release to media. “I’m proud of the work that my office and these brave law-enforcement officers have done to make this happen.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
