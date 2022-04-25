Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 62-year-old female. After about two weeks (sometimes less) of taking water-soluble vitamin supplements, I experience severe abdominal discomfort or a burning sensation. It feels like I either have a UTI or a vaginal infection.
I also experienced the same symptoms taking collagen. It doesn’t matter which form or brand of supplements I take. I have tried most.
I have gone to my doctor and have had both infections ruled out multiple times. I finally figured out that it was being caused by the supplements.
When I stop taking them, the discomfort subsides within a week. I have no trouble with fat-soluble vitamins.
I have asked every doctor I have seen in the past 30 years about this, and none has heard of it. Their solution is to not take them.
As I age I am concerned that I am not able to support my health with only my diet. Am I getting enough vitamins without supplements if I eat well? – S.L.
Answer: Bladder irritation can be due to urine infection, but that’s not the only reason.
There are many substances that can irritate the bladder, and vitamins are on the list.
Water-soluble vitamins (that’s all of them excepts vitamins A, D, E and K) are often formulated at such high doses that they are rapidly excreted by the kidney and concentrated in the bladder.
A list of common irritants compiled by Johns Hopkins is here: https://tinyurl.com/bladderirritant.
Most people do not need multivitamin supplements.
You can get all the vitamins you need from eating plenty of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.
