Free health screenings will be available at area Walmart pharmacies from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday as part of Walmart Wellness Day.
“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.
The free screenings include glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision screenings will be available at some locations
Knowing your health numbers is just a start, the company said in a press release. Additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.
