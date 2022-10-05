JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One member of an organization accused of funneling fentanyl and other drugs through Johnstown from the east and west coasts pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role.
Darren Alston, 30, is one of more than 31 people who were charged in August 2021 of being part of the drug ring.
At the time, an indictment alleged that the group was selling drugs in the region funneled in from California and Philadelphia.
Alston, a former Johnstown resident, pleaded to a lesser count of violating federal drug laws in a superseding indictment, U.S. prosecutors said.
In connection to that plea, he admitted conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of “crack” cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine over an approximately two-year span.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Feb. 9.
The law provides for a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million – or both – but guidelines depend on a variety of factors including prior criminal history, if any.
The organization’s alleged ringleader, Mikal Davis, is awaiting trial in federal court, online court records show.
