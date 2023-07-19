Former Johnstown Jets player and Johnstown Chiefs coach Steve Carlson was involved in a bike accident and taken to the emergency room by an ambulance on Wednesday.
"Steve is talking, stable and awake," @Hanson_Brothers tweeted on Wednesday.
In 2021, Carlson was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.
Carlson, 67, played a prominent role in Johnstown’s winning the professional North American Hockey League championship in 1974-75. That team inspired Nancy Dowd’s script for the Paul Newman movie “Slap Shot,” filmed in Johnstown in 1976 and released a year later. Carlson played one of the bespectacled Hanson Brothers in the movie and reprised the role with his brother Jeff Carlson and former Jets teammate Dave Hanson for decades.
Carlson also played in the World Hockey Association, a rival to the National Hockey League, and he advanced to the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings, scoring nine goals and 21 points in 52 games during the 1979-80 regular season.
Steve Carlson returned to Johnstown as head coach of the ECHL’s Chiefs from 1988-89 through 1991-92, going 123-105-20. He later was a coach of the Bishop McCort Catholic High School team that won a Pennsylvania Cup in 1999.
Carlson had lived away from the area on the West Coast before returning in 2018, he said, to be nearer to his grandchildren.
