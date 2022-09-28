SIDMAN – The Forest Hills Alumni Association has chosen eight graduates as the new class of distinguished alumni.
“These individuals have made significant contributions in the areas of education, medicine and engineering and have accomplished extraordinary feats in their careers while remaining humble to their beginnings and always exemplifying the Ranger work ethic and integrity,” a group release said.
Those being honored this year include Donald G. Bailey, Richard Knavel, Amanda McKendree, Walter Prozialeck, Paul Robinson and Peter Skoner.
Posthumous honors will be provided to Mary Rae Peters-Powell and Edward Terek.
Each of the alumni were chosen from various decades ranging from 1955 to 1997 and have accomplished personal and professional feats.
For example, 1963 graduate Knavel served the Penn-Allegheny Veterinary Medical Association for 28 years where he held the office of president, first vice president and second vice president; 1997 alumna McKendree developed 28 academic programs and published a dozen article throughout her career at the University of Notre Dame; and Bailey was employed by the district for nearly 40 years where he worked up to being superintendent and had a distinguished record as football coach that includes numerous championship appearances and titles.
The honorees will speak to the high school students on Friday and be recognized at the football game that evening.
On Saturday, a formal presentation is being held at Anthony’s restaurant.
Usually, the alumni group recognizes four individuals every two years but the 2020 designation was missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.