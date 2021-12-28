Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old woman in good physical condition – a gardener and lap swimmer. The only medication I take is vitamin D.
My cholesterol readings for the past few years have shown a total cholesterol of about 200, with HDL 77 and LDL of 105. Is this normal for me?
My ratio seems to be favorable. – J.S.
Answer: Your major risk factor for developing symptomatic heart disease is your age. Being female and having a relatively high HDL level are protective; however, depending on your blood pressure reading, your risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years is between 20% and 30%.
Taking a statin-type medication would be expected to lower your risk to 15% to 24%.
The downsides of taking a statin are small. Most people have no side effects, and the medications are very inexpensive now.
It is certainly worth a discussion with your doctor.
For many older people with multiple medical problems, some physicians are cautious about prescribing statins. The evidence of benefit in older patients is limited.
However, you seem to be very healthy and are likely to get more benefit from a statin drug than most women your age.
A large study is recruiting older patients now to see whether the expected benefits from taking a statin can be proven.
It is entirely your decision, but if I were having a discussion with a patient of my own similar to you, I would recommend a statin drug, such as atorvastatin or rosuvastatin, since the benefits greatly outweigh the risks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.