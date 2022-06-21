Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.