A faith-focused group that helped to feed thousands of families during the pandemic last summer will be bringing an 18-wheeler packed with food for residents in need Saturday.
Greater Things Ministry will have its first food distribution of the summer Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School, according to Josh Knipple, an event organizer.
The group relies on volunteers from many church denominations across the Johnstown area to distribute boxes of food into cars – and anyone interested in donating time to help is asked to show up at 11 a.m.
The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. or whenever supplies run out, Knipple said.
He estimated this weekend’s delivery should be enough for at least 500 cars – “all they have to do is show up.”
Even with COVID-19 hardships lessening in the area, “we know there was a need before COVID so this is a way to show the love of Christ here in town,” Knipple said.
Distributions are planned monthly through the summer, he said.
