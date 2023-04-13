The 2023 Fly Tier’s Reunion highlighting nationally known fly tiers from around the northeastern US, will happen Wed., Apr. 19, at the Highlands Sporting Clays Lodge at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Starting at 6pm, the 3-hour free event is open to the public and will feature accomplished tiers who will be demonstrating their skills and showcasing their signature fly patterns. All the tiers will provide advice, answer questions and share secrets that have made them among the best fly tiers in the world.
“The Reunion is really just that,” said Len Lichvar, President of the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and a co-author of the book Keystone Fly Fishing. “It is representative of an event that has come full circle. Chuck Furimsky created and first tested the concept and feasibility of public consumer shows that focused exclusively on the sport of fly fishing at Seven Springs Mountain Resort over 30 years ago. The success of them, that was proven there, then enabled him to take the business risk of expanding the shows nationwide. Today the shows are the world's largest gatherings of fly fishing businesses and vendors, fly tiers and fly fishing celebrities as well as recreational anglers at multiple sites across the United States. “
Lichvar, who will be on hand to discuss cold-water resource conservation and local angling destinations, added, ”The Tiers Reunion is a small but unique gathering of fly tyers and anglers at the location in Somerset County where it all began. It is entirely organized by Furimsky and serves as a nostalgic, but real way to give something back to the place and region where a major part of fly fishing history all began. “
The first 25 attendees under age16 will receive a tying gift bag valued at $40 worth of fly tying materials.
For questions or more information call 814-926-6145.
