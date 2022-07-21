The Flood City Thunder will host a meet and greet on Friday at Steel City Axe, 2447 Bedford St.
Coaches, staff and current players will be on hand to talk about the Thunder, their mission statement, involvement with the community, the Great Eastern Football Association and how to possibly play during the squad's fourth season in 2023.
A questions-and-answers session will start at 6 p.m. Guests are welcome to try their hand at throwing axes after the segment at 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served.
