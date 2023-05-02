The National Park Service and the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial announce “Teach to Remember,’ a virtual education program, as part of the evolving 9/11 ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial.
It’s the latest of an ongoing cycle of virtual events aimed at teaching a new generation of Americans about the events of Sept. 11, 2001 – in this case, enabling classes to mark the anniversary through a memorial site live stream during the reading of names and moment of silence.
“Every year the memorial recognizes Sept. 11 as a day of remembrance and a time to pay respect,” said Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark.
“It also provides an opportunity for teaching younger generations about the events of that day.”
The virtual learning event will kick off early on the morning of Sept. 11 and feature different classroom sessions throughout the day for grades six through 12.
Participating schools will have the opportunity to select from educational programs that suit their curriculum, Park Service officials said.
Educators can register for the virtual event starting in August.
“I am grateful to the National Park Service and Friends of Flight 93 for adapting the annual September 11 Observance to reach classrooms while still remembering our loved ones. Teach to Remember welcomes students to connect with 9/11 in their own way,” said Emily Schenkel, niece of flight attendant Lorraine G. Bay and a school board member for the Bethlehem Area School District.
For additional details, visit www.nps.gov/flni.
