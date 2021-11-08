Dear Dr. Roach: Now that working from home has become very commonplace, I’ve noticed a lot of people raving about posture correcting devices. They seem particularly popular with social media influencers, but some media companies frequently feature them in their articles with links to shopping platforms for you to buy them without consulting with a medical professional. Some of them are quite expensive.
I have chronic pain and it is exacerbated by my poor posture.
Are these devices safe? If they are, is there any evidence they work? – N.F.E.
Answer: The rationale for wearable posture correcting devices is sound. Many people are developing problems in the cervical spine, perhaps related to the positioning our heads relative to the screens we spend so much time in front of. The abnormal positions may increase the risk of small tears in the muscles, leading to muscle spasm and discomfort.
As you say, there are many devices that show they can be accurate at determining when a person has poor posture. The devices then alert the person through a variety of means, to change their posture.
Some short-term data show that people can improve their posture. Unfortunately, there are no long-term data showing that they are effective. I was unable to find any harms associated with the devices.
Until there are good studies showing effectiveness, I think you would be better off improving strength and flexibility with some regular exercises. Keeping your computer screen at eye level, having a chair that supports your lumbar spine, and sitting with your feet on the floor are all helpful. Maybe most important is taking breaks from your devices from time to time. None of those cost money.
