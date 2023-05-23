PORTAGE – Five seniors from Portage Area High School announced their intentions Tuesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. All five will be playing different sports.
On the diamond, Andrew Miko committed to join Washington & Jefferson’s baseball team, as Makenna Redfern signed to play softball with Geneva College.
Braedan Oravecz will play football at Mansfield University, and Maddy Hudak affirmed her decision to throw javelin at Bucknell University.
A recent all-state selection in basketball, Mason Kargo will join the men’s hoops team at Penn State Altoona.
While she considered several schools, Geneva College was the only campus that Redfern visited.
The Golden Tornadoes made a favorable first impression on Redfern, who plans to play in the outfield and major in nursing.
“Geneva was my first time visiting any college, and I immediately fell in love with it,” Redfern said. “The coaches were really friendly, and the campus was beautiful. I knew I didn’t need to look anywhere else.”
A three-year letter winner in softball, Redfern was a consistent hitter throughout her tenure with the Mustangs.
She batted .324 throughout her career with a .421 on base percentage, and this season, she was fourth on her team with 19 hits.
Redfern, who will play at Geneva for coach Van Zanic, led Portage into the District 6 Class A quarterfinals and finished the year with a 9-11 record.
“I think I’m strongest in the outfield,” said Redfern, who had a .878 career fielding percentage. “I can track balls really well. I’ve always tried to be the best defensive player I can be.”
She is the daughter of Johnny Redfern and Denise Fordick.
Despite missing his entire senior year with an injury, Miko impressed scouts enough his junior year to earn a spot with Washington & Jefferson.
Miko was sidelined before the season even began after being forced to undergo surgery for a broken scaphoid in his left wrist suffered during football season.
While he hasn’t been able to suit up this year, he has been alongside his team all year and is recovering on time.
“I should be good to go by the fall,” said Miko, who was recruited as an outfielder but could possibly pitch as well. “At the earliest, I won’t be back until early July. It feels like it’s taking forever, but that’s just how it goes. But rehab is going well.”
Throughout his career, Miko had a batting average of .538 with 63 RBIs, 22 doubles, six triples, and three home runs.
As a shortstop, he guided the Mustangs to back-to-back WestPAC titles in 2021 and 2022.
On the hardwood, he was a letter winner on all three of Portage’s District 6 championships.
He started at quarterback on the football team for three years and led the Mustangs to the District 6 Class A semifinals this past fall.
“I had a lot of great teammates and coaches over the years,” Miko said. “I’m really thankful for my time here.”
He is the son of John and Christa Miko.
While he considered attending the Air Force Academy, Oravecz had his heart set on playing football in college.
Once Mansfield came forward with an offer, he simply couldn’t turn the opportunity down.
“My coach, Marty Slanoc, helped me look around for schools, and we finally found Mansfield,” Oravecz said. “It looked like the perfect opportunity for me. I applied, and I was really lucky to get in.”
Oravecz was a force on both sides of the ball throughout his tenure with the Mustangs.
As an offensive guard, he helped pave the way for a Portage offense that garnered 3,728 total yards.
As a defensive lineman, he had career totals of 138 tackles, 67 solo tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
Oravecz was also a three-year letter winner in wrestling and competed with the Penn Cambria wrestling team his junior and senior years.
He finished fourth overall at the District 6 tournament in the 189-pound bracket.
“This just seems like the right path for me,” he said. “I’m really excited to get started.”
He is the son of Tom Oravecz and Tracy Neuner.
Despite missing almost half of her high school career due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a season-ending injury her junior year, Hudak drew plenty of interest from several schools – including a handful of Division I programs – before settling on Bucknell.
“My main goal was to find a school that had a lot of academic rigor and really good athletics,” said Hudak, who is ranked No. 2 in her class and plans to major in neuroscience. “I fell in love with Bucknell because it’s local but not too close to home. The campus and facilities are amazing. It’s a great school to go to.”
Hudak, whose father, Lance, also threw javelin in college, didn’t fully commit to throwing until her sophomore year.
She prioritized softball in the spring for the majority of her youth, but as she got older, javelin quickly took precedence.
Hudak was the West Central Invite Champion and WestPAC Champion in 2021, and she guided Portage to a Heritage Conference tri-championship this past season.
Her personal record for javelin is 117 feet, 10 inches.
“Javelin just really grew on me so much over the past couple of years,” Hudak said.
“It’s an individual sport, and I never had that before. I always played team sports, and I never experienced having that type of control before. It was a different experience to push myself and know that I could control my own success.”
She is the daughter of Lance and Celena Hudak.
Kargo knew playing basketball at the next level was a real opportunity. Although he looked at other schools, playing locally at Penn State Altoona was enticing to him.
“I looked at Juniata, but I ultimately just felt like it would be best to play closer to home,” Kargo said. “They have a great program with a lot of speed, and that’s how I like to play. I think I’ll fit in really well.”
Kargo was a major part of Portage’s three-consecutive District 6 championships from 2021-2023.
A four-year letter winner, the Mustangs reached the state playoffs every year and advanced to the PIAA Class AA semifinals in 2021.
Kargo and the Mustangs went undefeated in the Heritage Conference during the regular season, and he was selected as a third-team all-state selection after averaging 13.9 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
He holds the school record for charges taken with a total of 32.
“It meant so much to me to be able to accomplish all of this as a Mustang,” Kargo said. “My dad coached us for so many years, and to be able to accomplish so much under him was really special.”
He is the son of Jill Kargo and Travis (Tonilyn) Kargo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.