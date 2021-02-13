Even as the state’s COVID-19 reports continue to flatten, two reports this week provide a grim reminder of the pandemic’s toll.
Cambria County’s 380 COVID-19 deaths puts the fatality rate at 292 deaths for every 100,000 residents, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports.
It is the fifth-highest death rate in the state and highest among the 31 counties with at least 100,000 residents.
Among those most vulnerable, the department’s latest long-term care facility report showed the devastating impact on Cambria County’s largest nursing home, Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg.
The weekly report on specific data from individual homes was the most complete in two months and the first including data from all Cambria County nursing homes. Over those two months, Cambria Care has recorded 62 deaths and now reports that a total of 80 residents have died related to COVID-19.
That is the sixth-highest total among the 550 Pennsylvania nursing homes with data reported this week.
The Ebensburg home now has reported more deaths than Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, where a surge of deaths in the spring led the state to take over administration of the facility. Brighton’s total is 76 deaths.
Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, Delaware County, reported 97 deaths – the most in the state.
Centre Crest in Bellefonte, Centre County, is also among the 10 nursing homes with the most deaths. With 73 deaths, it ranks eighth in the state.
Fair Acres is licensed for 745 beds, Brighton is licensed for 589 beds, Cambria Care is licensed for 303 beds and Centre Crest is licensed for 240 beds, the health department report shows.
The Department of Health will not provide information about its work with specific homes, spokeswoman Maggi Barton said in an email.
“I can share that the Pennsylvania Department of Health works with all long-term care facilities, especially nursing homes as the licensure, with COVID-19 cases to ensure they have all the information and resources they need to care for residents, and through several programs,” Barton wrote.
The president of Cambria Care Center’s parent company, Grane Healthcare, said the home’s administration has been working with the state and Conemaugh Health System through the Regional Response Health Collaborative program to update and fine-tune infection control measures.
But Mark Fox said most of those who died did not contract the novel coronavirus inside the nursing home. Cambria Care was the last resort for many seriously ill COVID-19 patients who were not expected to live, he said.
“As the hospitalizations swelled, we took patients who were ‘comfort measures only,’ ” Fox said, referring to instructions similar to “do not resuscitate” orders.
“We can’t say we support Cambria County and this community if we don’t accept these patients.”
Many of the COVID-19 patients tested positive for the virus before they were moved into Cambria Care, he said.
“They didn’t contract it with us,” Fox said. “They came in with it.”
In spite of the cluster of deaths at Cambria Care, total nursing and personal care home deaths for counties in this region are similar to other counties with similar populations.
Cambria County has had 168 COVID-19 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities, ranking 22nd in the state. By population, Cambria ranks 26th.
Somerset County has had 91 deaths – 33rd in the state. Somerset ranks 37th by population.
Blair County has had 113 deaths – 27th in the state. Blair ranks 28th by population.
Bedford County has had 43 deaths – 46th in the state. Bedford ranks 45th by population.
The health department’s Friday update showed five new deaths and fewer than 50 additional COVID-19 cases across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties.
There were 3,987 additional cases and 99 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 888,256 cases and 22,959 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County recorded 28 additional COVID-19 cases and two deaths for totals of 11,266 cases and 380 deaths.
Somerset County added 12 cases and one death to reach 6,514 cases and 187 deaths.
Bedford County added four cases and one death to reach 3,729 cases and 127 deaths.
Blair County added 25 cases and one death to reach 10,346 cases and 285 deaths.
There were no deaths reported in Cambria County’s other neighboring counties.
Indiana County added nine cases for totals of 4,934 cases and 153 deaths, Clearfield County added 29 cases to reach 5,958 cases and 110 deaths, Centre County added 40 cases to reach 12,114 cases and 203 deaths and Westmoreland County added 66 cases to reach 25,668 cases and 646 deaths.
