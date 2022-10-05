WINDBER, Pa. – A mechanical issue apparently sparked a vehicle fire in Windber on Tuesday that spread to a garage, Windber fire officials said.
Windber Fire Department crews responded to the Berkey Road fire, deployed two lines and extinguished flames on both the car and garage, fire Chief Anson Bloom said, adding the blaze was ruled accidental.
He said the property’s damage was minimal, but the car itself was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Scalp Level, Paint and Richland fire departments also responded, as did Northern EMS.
