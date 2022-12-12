GALLITZIN, Pa. – The family of a late Gallitzin fire chief lost their home over the weekend in a Church Street house fire.
Gallitzin Fire Company No. 1 spent five hours at the scene Saturday after arriving to find flames pouring from the side and rear of the three-story home.
According to Gallitzin Fire Company officials, five pets – two dogs, two cats and a bearded dragon – were rescued from the home.
Fire Chief Jim Nagle said the family was able to escape the fire.
They are now staying with relatives, Nagle told The Tribune-Democrat on Monday.
The family – as well as Gallitzin Fire Company – lost former Chief Christopher "Dauber" Cox in August after his battle with cancer.
Company officials said the fire hit home because Cox's wife, Jennifer, and their daughters are members of the department's "Station 71 family."
An Ashville firefighter was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment after sustaining a hand injury while responding to the fire. He was later released, Gallitzin fire officials reported in a post on their social media site.
A state police fire marshal in Cambria County was investigating the fire this week to help determine the cause and origin, Nagle said.
Five departments responded to the fire scene alongside Gallitzin. They included Ashville, Keystone Regional, Loretto, Portage and Dauntless, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
