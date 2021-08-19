A West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company softball tournament that has raised more than $15,000 combined for local charities in recent years will return Aug. 28.
This time around, players are stepping up to the plate at the Second Annual Lee Adam Dill Memorial Charity Co-Ed Softball Tournament to raise money for eight nonprofits, with a goal of setting a new fundraising record, according to Brian Dill, an event organizer and brother to the festival’s late namesake.
This year’s charities include Cuddles for Kids, Second Chance Fund Raising and Johnstown Women’s Help Center as well as West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company, Operation Guardians for Distressed Officers, Easton Charles Foundation, Cambria County Humane Society and the Neurofibromatosis Clinic Association.
“We will have food, basket raffles, refreshments, small games of chance and some amazing softball to watch,” Dill said.
The event raised more than $10,000 last year alone, he said.
The two-day tournament runs through Aug. 29 at Gibson Field in Tanneryville.
On the final day, a breakfast will be offered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., he said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
