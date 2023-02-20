WINDBER, Pa. – Scalp Level-Paint firefighters doused a house fire Saturday in Paint Borough.

The blaze was reported on the 100 block of Vine Street at 6:53 p.m., a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.

No injuries were reported.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke at the scene. In a post on their Facebook page, Scalp Level fire officials wrote that they were able to knock down the fire before it caused additional damage to the home.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you