WINDBER, Pa. – Scalp Level-Paint firefighters doused a house fire Saturday in Paint Borough.
The blaze was reported on the 100 block of Vine Street at 6:53 p.m., a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.
No injuries were reported.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke at the scene. In a post on their Facebook page, Scalp Level fire officials wrote that they were able to knock down the fire before it caused additional damage to the home.
