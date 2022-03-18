JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire crews from Jackson Township, Nanty Glo, Vintondale and East Taylor Township responded to a house fire on the 4000 block of William Penn Avenue around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Emergency crews believe the blaze started in the kitchen area of the two-story residential structure.
A woman and child were home but escaped without injury.
A cat also was saved by firefighters.
“We had knockdown within 15 minutes,” Jackson Township fire Chief Scott Emerson said.
He added that there was some fire and smoke damage to the kitchen area, where the fire was contained.
There was also minor water damage to that room.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist four adults and a child who live in the home.
Jackson Township and Blacklick ambulance companies responded as well.
