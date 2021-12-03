DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – A working fire on Friday at Laurel View Village, 2013 Cambridge Drive, required some residents to evacuate into safety zones and others to stand outside for a short time.
Numerous emergency crews from Somerset and Cambria counties responded to the call around 8 p.m. and had the blaze knocked down about 20 minutes later.
“The fire departments did a wonderful job,” retirement community CEO Tim Mock said.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered flames in the maintenance department. Brian Shoff, Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief, said the fire started in an electrical outlet.
“It wasn’t a very big fire,” he said. “Just some smoke and water damage to that room.”
Shoff added that the way the sprinkler system is set up kept it in check until firefighters could arrive. First responders lined the front and back of the building to fight the flames.
No injuries were reported and residents who had evacuated will sleep in their rooms Friday.
“Our staff who were here had everything under control,” Mock said.
Most crews were released around 9 p.m., with the all-clear given roughly 50 minutes later. Agencies who responded include Conemaugh Township (Somerset County), Scalp Level-Paint, Jerome, Jennerstown, Windber, Boswell, Stoystown, Sipesville, Acosta, Hooversville, Riverside, Upper Yoder, West Hills and Southmont fire departments.
Conemaugh Township EMS and police were on scene, as well as the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center DART unit.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
