Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties each recorded fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, among 2,786 additional positives statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
Cambria, Bedford and Blair counties each added one new death among 76 across the state. That brings the state totals to 920,634 cases and 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Hospitalizations have leveled out with just less than 2,000 COVID-19 patients across the state. Wednesday’s report shows 1,972 hospitalized, with 433 in intensive care units and 239 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Hospitals in Cambria County had 30 patients, Blair County hospitals had 19 patients and Somerset County hospitals had one patient. Across the three counties, there were four COVID-19 patients in ICUs and five on ventilators.
Cambria County had 18 new cases, Somerset County had 10, Bedford County had three, Blair County had 11, Indiana County had six, Clearfield County had 26, Centre County had 43 and Westmoreland County had 68 new cases and two additional deaths.
