When Ferndale native Jim Korn reached the 5,268-foot summit of Katahdin in Maine on Aug. 27 he simultaneously celebrated his 60th birthday and the completion of a 28-year challenge of reaching the high point in all 50 states.
“I tell you what man, it’s been an adventure of a lifetime. I’m not kidding you,” said Korn, who now lives in Indianapolis. “It’s all about the journey. It’s not about getting to the top.”
The nearly three-decade journey began in August 1995 when Korn signed up for a mountaineering course in Wyoming.
“I always wanted to learn how to mountaineer—how to climb a mountain. So I signed up for a course in Wyoming in the Wind River Range,” he recalled. As the only one who signed up, Korn had the guide’s full attention, and he inadvertently began his high points challenge with what he still considers the most difficult peak he’s ever climbed in the continental U.S. –Gannett Peak.
There were plenty of peaks around, but Gannett was simply the one that the guide chose. And as it turned out, it was the state’s highest point at 13,804 feet.
When the pair reached the summit they met two climbers who were coincidently from Indianapolis and had just signed a registration book at the summit with a “HP12” after their names, meaning they had just claimed Wyoming as their 12th US high point.
At the time Korn did not think much of their challenge, but after more reflecting he realized it was a worthy goal for someone who as a child had dreamed of visiting every state. “I got intrigued, and by the time I came down I was all in,” he admitted.
“All we had (in Ferndale) was Hogback. I used to climb that thing and felt so accomplished when I go to the top,” Korn said.
He would find his way up the steep 500-foot hillside, sit on a rock at the top and look down upon the small borough.
“It was an adventure for me,” Korn said.
Eventually, he graduated to the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail on nearby Laurel Hill, but always dreamed off higher ground.
“There were always those pictures of the Rockies in my head, and I would think, ‘Wow, what would it take to climb that?’ and then you read books on Everest,” said Korn.
At the time there was very little information available on the internet about the high point quest, so Korn acquired a copy of Paul L. Zumwalt’s “Fifty State Summits.” The book, along with a paper road atlas, was all he used to begin his journey.
Two months after scaling Gannett he and his brother Mark quickly checked off Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia, by hiking or simply driving to Mount Davis (3,213’), Backbone Mountain (3,360’), Spruce Knob (4,861’), and Mount Rogers (5,729’) respectively.
From there Korn ventured west, climbing peaks like Mauna Kea in Hawaii (13,796’) and Mount Whitney in California (14,498’). He had to scale 13 peaks over 11,000’, including Washington’s Mount Rainier (14,411’), which he said was very difficult due to its glaciers.
Montana’s Granite Peak (12,799’) required five attempts. “That was my last hardest one,” he stated.
According to the website Summitpost.org, since 2018 over 300 people have reached all fifty state high points.
“It’s getting a lot more popular,” said Korn. “ What’s neat is there are a lot more people who’ve done Everest or the Appalachian Trail. I was surprised how low of a number it is.”
He added, “Denali really prevents a lot of people from getting all 50.”
Korn considers by far Denali in Alaska the hardest U.S. high point to reach. Also known as Mount McKinley, at 20,310 feet it is the highest point on the North American continent. He said many people have reached the highest points in the lower 48 states, with some adding Hawaii, but not many have climbed Denali.
“Fifty is almost always Denali. So, if you’ve done 48, chances are you didn’t do Denali,” Korn said. “If you can do that you can do all the others.”
He spent 21 days on the Denali expedition. Each climber had 100 pounds of gear to move because all water had to come from thawed ice and snow, which required plenty of fuel to melt. Fifty pounds of that gear per climber was moved using snowshoes and toboggans five hours up to where the next campsite was to be set up. After supplies were buried, Korn and company returned to base camp for the second 50-pound load. “The next day, if the weather’s good, you take your camp—tear everything down, and then you move up to that camp you just made the day before,” Korn said. “You keep doing that all the way up the mountain. So basically what you’re doing is climbing the mountain twice.”
Korn admitted that weather was the No. 1 obstacle of completing his high points challenge, followed by altitude and the length of summit trails and climbs. Foul weather plagued the Denali expedition.
“So you just basically sit in a tent for days until the weather passes,” he said. “You play cards, read books, listen to music, and tell lots of riddles.”
But Korn met people from all over the world on that trip. He recalled trading beef jerky for exotic cheeses from European climbers. Despite weather delays Korn said the view from the summit was noting short of spectacular.
“Every neighboring peak is like 14,000 feet— something like you would see in Colorado,” Korn said. “That’s another mile down!”
In contrast, many state high points such Iowa’s, Nebraska’s and Illinois’ came easy. The lowest— Florida’s 345-foot Britton Hill, was a breeze. “So we drove our car up, got out of our car, walked 20 feet to the high point where there was a plaque and a bench, took some pictures and then came back,” he said with a laugh.
Korn enjoyed meeting so many interesting people along the way, regardless of altitude. “You’re meeting a little slice of America,” he said.
Other effortless high points were Indiana’s Hoosier Hill (1,257’), which he described as a knoll in a cornfield, and Mount Sunflower (4,039’) in Kansas, which was another drive-up. Even some Appalachian high points, such as New Hampshire’s Mount Washington (6,288’) are accessible by car. Whenever possible though, Korn opted for hiking trails to such summits. “There are not a lot of rules to this— it’s just a club,” he said. “No one judges you if you drove your car to Mount Washington. I always tried to hike when I could.”
In Maine he reached his final high point with mixed emotions.
“I could see the summit and I was happy,” he said. Also the northern terminus of the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail, Katahdin sports a weathered gray sign at it’s rocky peak that Korn touched to complete his incredible adventure. “I went out and just put my hand on it. I felt great—for about 30 seconds,” he recalled.
With the wind and sun caressing his face atop Katahdin, Korn experienced a plethora of emotions. Accomplishment. Joy and deep satisfaction. But he had just lost his 90-year-old mother three weeks prior to the trip. And the adventure he embarked upon as a 32-year-old research scientist was now behind him. He felt a little old upon reaching age 60. He wondered, “Now what?”
“I was overwhelmed by melancholy. And I think it’s because now this thing I’ve been doing for half my life—the adventure of a lifetime, had now come to an end. I had this sort of empty feeling,” Korn said.
After Korn reached any summit, his ritual included two things: take a photo with a small American flag that he acquired at the 1994 Winter Olympics, and contact his brother Mark, who would in turn let their mother know that her Jimmy had reached his goal safely. “I’m not doing that for the first time,” he said.
Although he plans to keep mountaineering, other challenging ideas have already begun to inhabit Korn’s imagination. Now retired, he wants to learn how to sail and improve his swimming. Hiking remains a passion. “I’d like to do some sections of the AT (Appalachian Trail),” he aid.
But Korn loves to climb, and he will continue to climb something, somewhere.
The kid that once viewed Hogback with wanderlust from his bedroom window has scaled peaks as high as Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro (19,340’) and many others. His passion has taken all over the planet.
“I like hiking but there’s something about a goal of getting to the top of a mountain, and then having a fantastic view, and the accomplishment of getting to the top—it’s just something I’ve always wanted as a kid,” Korn said.
