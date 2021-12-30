Platt & Son, Bedford, announced a federal contract award on Thursday for $25,315, from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for maintenance and repair shop equipment.
Federal contracts Dec. 30
- Targeted News Service
-
-
