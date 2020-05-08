Supporters of youth sports, schools and fire departments within a two-hour radius of Tipton have likely purchased a Marianna’s Fundraisers pizza or hoagie.
“Soccer, baseball – you name the summer league – that’s part of our sales,” Amy Mearkle, Marianna’s director of marketing, said.
Marianna’s is a division of DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton. The company’s hoagies and pizzas are sold by nonprofit groups to raise money.
However, Marianna’s has been temporarily closed since March 23 with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-essential businesses to cease physical operations.
“We will be reopened,” Mearkle said. “We did it as a safety precaution. The start-up time will be tough, but we are looking forward to getting back.”
Although takeout and delivery have been an exception to Wolf’s order, Marianna’s isn’t a traditional takeout service, Mearkle said, and the company closed its doors without taking umbrage at the order.
“We closed for a combination of reasons,” she said. “First, for the safety of our employees. We have some who are older, in the targeted age group vulnerable to the virus, and also for the safety of our customers. In order to get hoagies to a person, there has to be a delivery point.
“We wanted to keep customers safe.”
Facilities and utilities
Efforts of Little League and youth sports organizations have been hindered by the coronavirus – beyond the loss of practices and games.
“Fundraisers for us would have been done mid-April, but we’ve extended ours because of the restrictions,” Adam Hale, West Suburban League president, said.
Completing a fundraiser this year is crucial, Hale said, even though the normal season has been canceled. In the event that an opportunity to play fall ball arises, the league will need revenue, he said.
“We can’t forgo the fundraiser,” Hale said. “It’s our biggest, and pretty much only, source of revenue to upgrade facilities and pay for utilities for the year.”
West Suburban League participants sell Little Caesar’s Pizza kits.
“They usually sell really well, but it’s hard to sell a high number of kits when you are stuck in the house,” Hale said. “A lot of family and friends and board members would normally take the order forms to work and sell them.”
‘Buying tickets back’
The Greater Johnstown Youth League is cutting its losses regarding its fundraising, said GJYL President Jason Veney.
The GJYL was in the middle of a raffle-ticket fundraiser when the shutdown hit. Families pay $115 up front to register for the GJYL, and then they sell the tickets to recover the cost.
But the regular season is canceled.
“We are buying the tickets back from families,” he said.
However, some tickets were already sold, so some prizes will have to be given away, he said.
“We started selling them the first week of February,” Veney said. “The league bought $2,000 worth of prizes including a PlayStation 4 video game system, TVs and a Weber grill to be raffled off.
“TVs become dated, it’s not like we can save them for next year.”
