The final chapter

The Tribune-Democrat is seeking writers and illustrators to bring another "Your Story" to its conclusion.

Writers of all ages are invited to read the introduction and first four chapters, then write a 500- to 700-word fifth chapter and send it by noon Thursday.

We're inviting artists, too, young and old, to help illustrate the story.

Do you know what the decorations in Christy and David's home look like?

How about the back yard where David and Buddy were playing?

The goal is a five-chapter, holiday-themed story with illustrations, ending on Christmas Eve.

Entries can be emailed to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com; sent by facsimile to 814-539-1409; or mailed to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.

The winning fifth chapter and an article about the author will be published on Dec. 24.

The ongoing story will appear on The Tribune-Democrat's website – www.tribdem.com.