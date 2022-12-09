In the introduction to “Your Story” ...
It’s usually quiet around here.
But once a year, there is excitement.
It’s something called Christmas, but I’m not quite sure what that is.
All I know is I get to come out of this dark room and sit in a window where people walk by and stare at me.
I always try to look my best in my red-and-green scarf.
I hear a man yell, “Hey, grab that dog from storage. The department store holiday window display can’t go up without its dog.”
I don’t know my name. All I know is that I’m called “Dog.”
I hear a woman say, “The boss wants a new dog this year. Apparently, this one is looking a little too shabby. I don’t know. It looks fine to me, but take it back to the storage room.”
I thought, “Oh, no! What have I done wrong? I don’t want to go back into that dark room. I have a job to do.”
A man carries me back and places me by a small window, turns off the lights and closes the door behind him.
I can see out the window.
It’s dark and I can’t make anything out except for a twinkling light high in the sky.
Staring at that twinkling light, I wish I didn’t have to be locked away in this room.
I wish someone would want me.
Just then, the light gets brighter and I blink. How is that possible?
And then, I wag my tail.
Wait! I’m alive. ...
CHAPTER 1
The twinkling light in the sky must have heard my wish.
I began to turn around in circles, and since there was just enough light, I could see my reflection in an old mirror discarded from a previous holiday display. I have floppy brown ears and the rest of me is a mixture of dark brown, tan and white. This must be what “cute” looks like, as I would hear people pointing at me through the Christmas display laughing and saying, “How cute is that doggie in the window?”
I must get out of this room to find out about this magical time called Christmas. I am a good dog and could make someone very happy.
But how do I get out of this room?
I heard the man that placed me back in the storage room open the door to retrieve lights, and I saw my opportunity.
As he was trying to untangle the lights, I quickly ran out of the storage room.
I made it, but now what? I hid behind some old wooden Christmas village houses deciding my next move.
Everyone seemed so busy, running from one place to another and talking about Christmas. They were talking about how they get together with family. I would love to be a part of a family. This was my chance. If I wanted to experience Christmas and find a family, I needed to get outside.
I walked past the room with the holiday display window, being very careful not to be seen. I promised I would come back and see them and tell them about my Christmas adventure.
I saw a large revolving door leading to the street. People would step in and around it would go. I would have to wait for the right time.
There was a little boy with his mom heading toward the door. I followed them.
Just as they stepped toward the door, I ran behind them. The boy smiled and rubbed the top of my head and asked me where I was going.
Once outside, there were so many people walking in every direction that I lost sight of the boy and his mom. I stood by the building and for the first time, felt the cool air and took in the smells of the food vendors located in the park across the street.
Now, where do I go from here? I know. I’ll follow the star. ...
CHAPTER 2
I wasn’t sure which way to go, but I could smell the delicious aromas coming from the food vendors in the park across the street. It was about that time that I heard a rumble from my tummy and realized I was hungry, so I chose to explore the park.
When I entered the park area, I began to look around.
The beautiful sights were everywhere.
Somehow I knew that this all had to do with the Christmas spirit, and I was sure that it was something I wanted to be a part of.
Some of the folks that I saw were families with little children, and once in a while, I saw other dogs.
I saw the families petting and talking to their dogs and calling them by name.
I suddenly realized that I didn’t have a name, and that everyone called me “Dog.”
I wandered over to a group of people who were gathered around together. They were all singing.
One of the carolers saw me watching them and placed a string of bells around my neck, and then gave me a nice pat on my head.
I wandered around a bit more and sat down to rest by a park bench.
A nice lady was sitting on the bench eating a hot dog and started talking to me.
“Hi, dog,” she said. “Are you hungry?”
My tail started wagging, a hundred wags a minute, so she broke off a piece of her sandwich and gave it to me.
“Here,” she said. “Have a piece of my hot dog.”
I gobbled it down and it tasted yummy, but I wondered about the name of it. The woman called it a “hot dog,” and I am known as “Dog” ... how odd.
I spotted a fountain in the park and realized that the food had made me thirsty. I wandered over to the fountain and took a drink.
As I was drinking, I heard a voice that sounded vaguely familiar.
“Hey,” the voice said. “Aren’t you the little dog that I let out of the store a while ago?” ...
CHAPTER 3
I lifted my right paw as if to shake hands with the little boy.
Indeed, I was the dog that he and his mom helped escape as they were departing the store a while ago.
I needed to let this boy and his mom know that I had loads of affection stored up inside that I was willing and eager to share. I just needed a chance. I could tell by his expression that the feeling was mutual.
“Mom, we talked many times about getting a dog,” he said, sounding almost like a plea.
“Yes, we have, David, but you know that this dog belongs to the people at the store,” she replied.
“Yes, mother, but all this dog ever did was sit in the window at Christmastime and stare out while others enjoyed the holidays. He was never really loved, and they can easily get another one. Would you want to spend 11 months of every year in a closet?”
Mom knew that David’s point was logical. Also, I could see that my wagging tail along with my smile was working on her emotions.
“OK,” she said, “we’ll try this, but I’m not sure we are doing the right thing. We will check the paper every day, and if the store lists a lost or stolen dog, he must be returned, do you understand that?”
David quickly gathered me up in his arms and they strolled down the busy sidewalk, dodging the numerous shoppers.
My heart likewise was running at an extreme pace. I could tell that David’s was thumping as he held me very close to be sure I was not getting away.
He didn’t have to be concerned. I know that he and I had just received the best Christmas present ever. ...
NEW – CHAPTER 4
By CATHY CICERO
David’s house was nice and warm and smelled like freshly baked cookies.
They gave me a bath and a nice, soft bed. It even had a blanket.
My scarf has been replaced with a bright red collar, and it has a tag with David’s phone number and address. I really have a home.
“What should we call him?” David asked his mother.
She smiled and replied, “Think about it, and you’ll find the best name for him.”
After thinking a bit, David grinned when he said, “How about Buddy?”
His mother smiled and said, “Buddy sounds wonderful.”
I heard David’s mom talking on the phone today. She was telling someone that it’s so nice to see David smile and hear him laugh again. I wonder why he stopped smiling and laughing?
His house has a lot of pictures on the walls. They all look so happy – smiling faces at a Mill Rats game; David, his mom and someone else at a wedding; so much love and happiness.
The picture that caught my eye is the one with David sitting on a man’s lap.
They’re both smiling and they have the same eyes.
Christy’s heart warmed whenever she saw her son and his new best friend.
She really hadn’t seen him smile and laugh this much in a long time. This was a rough year for Christy and her family.
David’s father lost his battle with cancer, and then she lost her job when the restaurant closed.
Now, it was just the two of them.
The addition of a dog added some excitement to their little home.
As they decorated the house for Christmas, the little dog slept contently nearby.
They hung the stockings, and had one for Buddy, too.
The lights from the tree cast a warm glow in the living room, and the three of them snuggled on the couch to watch “The Santa Clause,” David’s favorite Christmas movie.
As David and Buddy dozed off while watching the movie, Christy thought about how thankful she is for her son and for her family and friends.
It was a rough year, but as David’s father always told her, “Don’t worry, everything will be OK,” and for once in a long, long time, she felt that everything would be OK.
She woke up to David exclaiming, “Look Mom! It’s snowing!”
After breakfast, David asked if he could take Buddy out to play in the snow.
Christy smiled as she said, “Dress warmly, and don’t be out too long. We have a lot to do today.”
She poured a cup of coffee, and as she sat down to read the morning paper, her cellphone rang.
She didn’t recognize the number as she answered the phone.
“Yes, this is Christy, who is this?
“I do remember you. You’re opening a new restaurant and you want to hire me as the head chef? I am definitely interested.
“Yes, we can meet after Christmas and iron out the details. Thank you so much, and Merry Christmas to you, too.”
It was a Christmas miracle.
She wiped the tears from her eyes, and remembered the words that David’s father always told her: “Don’t worry, everything will be OK,” and she knew in her heart that it truly would be OK.
Now she would be able to support both herself and David, and work at something she truly loved.
She smiled as she watched David and Buddy making a snowman in the yard.
It was a good idea to adopt a dog.
Everyone – her parents, his teachers and his Scout leader – noticed the changes in David.
Christy freshened her coffee, and as she opened the paper, her heart sank.
She got a sick feeling in her stomach as she read the following lost and found ad in the paper:
“Lost: One small dog with floppy brown ears, and a dark brown, tan and white coat. Also wearing a red-and-green scarf. Last seen near Albertson’s Department Store. Reward. Call 814-555-8197.” ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.