In the introduction to “Your Story,” Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.
She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing.
Looking out her office window, Meghan saw signs of Christmas everywhere.
Colorful lights were strung on trees, animated displays danced in store windows and festive music greeted people as they made their way through town.
Santa Claus was even walking around, handing out candy canes to children.
Meghan wished she could feel that wonder and excitement again.
While getting ready to head home for the day, her coworker, Jill, stopped by her office to see if she wanted to grab a drink.
Jill could tell Meghan was stressed, and told her that things can’t be that bad because it’s Christmas.
A few drinks in, Jill was rambling on and on about her big family Christmas plans – what she was cooking, who was coming to the festivities, what gifts she bought and which carols the family would sing together around the piano.
It hit Meghan that maybe that was why she didn’t feel the holiday spirit.
She hadn’t really celebrated Christmas in years.
Meghan hadn’t been close to her family in quite some time.
They spoke on occasion, but she couldn’t remember the last time they were all together for the holidays.
Feeling discouraged, Meghan decided to leave and walk home to get some fresh air.
It was a cold night and the wind whipped all around Meghan.
As she rounded the corner of her street, something in the snow caught her eye.
Bending down, Meghan saw it was an old photograph.
As she looked closer at it, a flash of light blinded her.
Coming to, Meghan found herself sitting in a pile of snow.
Confused, she looked around.
“Where am I?” Meghan said. ...
Chapter 1
By DeAnn Boback
Meghan looked around, bewildered.
She remembered wishing just before the flash of light that she could go back to a simpler time when she loved Christmas and spending time with her family.
Everything changed with her grandparents’ passing.
She shook the wet snow from her hair, dusted off her jacket and stood up, trying to regain her bearings.
As she looked around, an unexplainable sense of uneasiness came over her. That’s when she realized, like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” that she wasn’t in Kansas anymore.
The cars and people looked different to her, yet familiar. Everything seemed strange, but comfortable.
“What’s happening?” she thought.
“Where am I?”
She began to walk and paused in front of a small newsstand.
Glancing down at the daily paper, she noticed the date: Dec. 4, 1962.
“That can’t be right,” she nervously thought, as a small sense of panic took over her body.
A short elderly woman – dressed in her Christmas best – was walking toward her.
Meghan stopped her and politely asked, “What year is it?”
The elderly woman looked at her oddly and quickly answered, “1962,” and walked away briskly.
Meghan realized the question must have sounded strange.
She stood there processing the information.
“How could this be?” she said to herself.
She began to notice other vaguely familiar places along the street when a snowflake landed on her nose, startling her.
It reminded her of her childhood days, trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue with her friend Joseph while visiting her grandparents for the holidays.
“Those were happy times,” she thought. “I haven’t thought about Joseph in years.”
She felt a warmness overcome her thinking of the memory of her old friend.
She could see her breath as she sighed and resumed her stroll down the street, crunching the icy sidewalk beneath her feet.
The smell of chestnuts roasting in front of the old department store caught her attention.
The laughter of children having snowball fights behind their snow forts made her smile.
Meghan grinned as a few girls were making snow angels, trying to stay out of the line of fire.
“Some things never change,” she thought.
A family hurriedly passed her, the children all dressed for their school Christmas pageant. She wondered if they still do those in schools these days.
Meghan stopped at the end of the park, noticing the reflection of colored lights bouncing off the wet street. It reminded her of the watercolor painting her grandparents had hanging in their hallway.
That’s when it hit her. That is why it’s all so familiar.
This was what it was like when she visited her grandparents as a child – stringing popcorn, baking cookies, watching the Christmas specials on TV all snuggled under a warm blanket with her cousins, eating popcorn balls, the smell of turkey cooking in the kitchen, building a snowman in the front yard.
“Such wonderful times,” she thought.
With church bells chiming in the distance, she decided to walk on.
A group of carolers was going door to door, singing loudly, inviting all to join in. She politely declined, still feeling unsure of her surroundings, and moved on, holding the warm cup of hot cocoa she was given.
“This was it,” she smiled.
“This is what it was supposed to feel like.”
Suddenly filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt in a long time, she thought that this is what was missing. It’s the people, all the human connections.
It all seemed so effortless and simple.
“This is what I need right now,” she thought. “This is what the world needs right now.”
“Everyone is so distracted with the latest technology, work and our busy lives that they have forgotten what is most important.
“People, spending time with their loved ones, experiences with those we care about.”
She reached in her pocket for a tissue to wipe the tears that filled her eyes and felt something between her fingers.
She pulled out the old photograph she had retrieved from the snow pile earlier. She looked at the photo, studying it intently.
Then, it hit her. She must have gone back in time, but how? ...
