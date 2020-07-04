Rachel Marshall was ready for a fresh start.
The recently divorced mother of two was looking forward to moving into a new home with her children.
Pulling up to the home, Rachel knew this was what her family needed as they began to rebuild their lives.
Rachel had barely turned off the ignition before Harrison, 10, and Ashlynn, 8, jumped out of the car and ran around the yard.
They were excited to finally have a place to play.
It made Rachel smile.
Turning back to the car, Rachel noticed an older woman across the street peering out the window at them.
After a few minutes, the woman came out of the house and made her way to Rachel.
She introduced herself as Martha Kline and said she had lived in the neighborhood almost her whole life.
“If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask,” Martha said while walking away.
Just then, she stopped, turned around and walked back to Rachel.
“I don’t want to alarm you,” Martha said looking around.
“But rumor has it that many years ago the original homeowners suddenly up and left one night and never returned.
“Supposedly, they left behind personal belongings hidden throughout the property.
“Nobody knows for sure what. People have looked but have never found anything.”
Rachel wasn’t sure what to make of the tale but quickly dismissed it and thanked Martha for stopping.
As Martha left, Rachel called the kids over to help her take boxes into the house.
As she was coming back into her home, Martha’s husband, knowing her penchant for gossip, asked her if she told the new neighbor the story of the mysterious original owners.
“I did, but I didn’t tell her everything,” Martha said.
As the weeks passed, the Marshall family settled in nicely.
Rachel thought it finally was starting to feel like home.
One morning she went into the basement to look for a box of Harrison’s video games when something caught her eye.
Across the room, Rachel noticed a faint light.
As she moved closer, she saw a small door and slowly reached for the handle ...
