In the introduction to “Your Story,” Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.
She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing.
Looking out her office window, Meghan saw signs of Christmas everywhere, and she wished she could feel that wonder and excitement again.
While Meghan was getting ready to leave work for the day, her coworker, Jill, asked if she wanted to grab a drink.
As Jill told Meghan her holiday plans, it hit Meghan why she didn’t feel the holiday spirit.
She hadn’t really celebrated Christmas in years and she wasn’t close to her family.
Meghan decided to walk home, and as she rounded the corner of her street, something in the snow caught her eye.
She saw an old photograph, and as she bent down to pick it up, a flash of light blinded her.
Coming to, Meghan found herself sitting in a pile of snow.
Confused, she looked around.
“Where am I?” Meghan said. ...
Chapter 1
Meghan looked around, bewildered.
She remembered wishing just before the flash of light that she could go back to a simpler time when she loved Christmas and spending time with her family.
Everything changed with her grandparents’ passing.
Walking by a newsstand, she glanced down at the daily paper and noticed the date: Dec. 4, 1962.
As Meghan stood there trying to process everything, a snowflake landed on her nose, reminding her of trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue with her friend Joseph.
The smell of chestnuts roasting in front of the old department store and the laughter of children having a snowball fight caught her attention.
A family passed her, the children all dressed for their school Christmas pageant.
In the park, Meghan noticed the reflection of colored lights bouncing off the wet street.
It dawned on her why everything was so familiar.
This was what it was like when Meghan visited her grandparents as a child, and she recalled how wonderful those times were.
She was suddenly filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt in a long time. She thought that this is what was missing. It’s the people, all the human connections.
Everyone is distracted with the latest technology, work and busy lives that they have forgotten what is most important, and that’s people and spending time with loved ones.
Reaching into her pocket, Meghan pulled out the old photograph.
Then it hit her. She must have gone back in time, but how? ...
Chapter 2
An electric trolley bus rolled past, disturbing her reverie.
A long-forgotten memory surfaced of Meghan as a child, holding her older brother’s hand as they waited for the bus to take them to her beloved grandmother’s house.
Meghan felt a twinge at the memory of her brother Michael. Sadly, they hadn’t communicated in many years.
She looked back down at the photograph in her hand.
It was a black-and-white photo, quite faded, with the subtle outlines of a Christmas tree and several people. She sighed, tucking it into her pocket, wishing the images were clearer because they seemed somehow important.
A man approached Meghan and told her that the Jets had won for the hometown crowd.
She couldn’t deny it any longer.
Somehow, as crazy as it sounds, she was back in 1962.
Determined to find out what this adventure was all about, Meghan started walking.
She found herself at a yellow house on Sherman Street that no longer existed in 2021, but she knew would be there just the same – Grandma’s house.
An overwhelming sense of love and belonging enfolded Meghan as the house beckoned.
Looking at the photograph again, Meghan gasped. It was now in full color and seemed to have more discernible detail.
She decided to make her way to the house.
Meghan took a deep breath and, before she could change her mind, knocked on the door. ...
Chapter 3
When the door opened, Meghan was again filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt for so long.
It was her grandma on the other side of the door.
Meghan’s grandma ushered her in out of the cold as if no time had passed between them.
They walked into the kitchen and sat at the round oak table, where Grandma talked about her day.
She had been helping out at the church, making pies for the bake sale at the Christmas bazaar.
The Christmas bazaar was one of Meghan’s favorite holiday memories.
She wondered how all of this was happening, but knew she didn’t want it to end.
The phone rang and she heard Grandma say her brother Michael’s name.
It sent Meghan into a panic, and she hurriedly left the house.
She began walking and thinking of her brother and how they grew apart over the years.
Soon, Meghan came to Grandma’s church.
Going inside the church, she was filled with a peace that she hadn’t felt for so long.
As Meghan sat there reflecting, her spirits began to lift a little and she rose to leave.
It was then that she heard a familiar voice calling her name.
She turned. It was her friend Joseph. ...
Chapter 4
By Rick Pavic
“Joseph,” Meghan said.
“Meghan – wow, it’s really you,” Joseph said.
Meghan was stunned, almost flustered by the sudden turn of events. She struggled to find the words to respond, worried that she may resort to babbling instead. She realized that standing in front of her was one of her very best friends throughout most of her school life, appearing out of nowhere.
“Joseph, what are you doing here?” she asked quizzically.
“Geez, Meg, you of all people should know that I would not miss church bazaar baking … ever,” Joseph said.
Meghan sheepishly chuckled, remembering how, as kids, they would always end up at her grandma’s church to assist with baking for the bazaar, sometimes making more of a mess than actual baked goods. It was an annual tradition that Meghan was so fond of.
Seeing Joseph flooded her brain with intense holiday memories, and she felt a warmth well up in her heart. Seeing him for the first time in what felt like an eternity was the icing on the cake.
“You look great, Meghan,” Joseph said.
“What have you been doing with yourself?”
Again, Meghan drew a blank. She heard him asking the question, but all the while, she was quickly going through her memory bank of events and emotions, trying to sort out everything that had been happening to her, and now this – a visit from the one person with whom she shared so many of her innermost thoughts and secrets growing up, her very best friend, and now, after many years of no contact, he stood before her.
Even when they graduated from high school, they ended up at the same college, and continued to be the best of friends until graduation. That is where it all changed. Life changed.
Joseph had moved away, and like with her brother, she just lost contact.
“Why?” she wondered. “Why did I lose sight of the very best people in my life and allow them to fade?”
“Meg, you OK?” Joseph asked.
“Oh, yes, Joseph, I am fine,” Meghan said.
“I am feeling a little overwhelmed and tired with Christmas and all, but … but … you look great. I see big city life has done you well.”
Joseph had a puzzled look on his face, but before he had the time to say anything to her, Meghan beat him to the punch.
“Look, Joseph, I am not fine,” Meghan said.
“Seeing you tonight has made me realize that I have been a bit selfish. You have been with me through thick and thin and I let you out of my life.”
She began to tear up again.
“Meg, it’s OK,” Joseph said.
“I get it. Life is busy and we went in different directions for a while, but that does not mean that our friendship ended. It just means that we have to work a little harder and find the common ground again to basically hit the ‘refresh’ button on our lives. You are here now. I am here now.
“Let’s get together this Christmas, have hot chocolate like the old days and catch up.”
Meghan wiped her tears away, knowing that Joseph always had a knack to make her feel safe and secure. He truly was a good friend to her.
“I would love that,” Meghan said, watching him nod his head in approval.
As she walked out of the church, the snow was falling more briskly. Her footprints had been covered up and the air was silent. She turned to tell her best friend goodbye, only to find that he wasn’ there.
“Joseph?” she called out, looking back toward the door that she just exited, but no Joseph. She went back to the door and tried it, only to find it locked. The smells of baking were all gone, and the church was dark.
How odd, she thought. The church, Joseph, the baking … she was perplexed.
Nearby there was a bench. She walked over, swept the snow off and sat down, resting as the snow fell softly around her. She closed her eyes for a moment.
“Hello, lady. Are you OK?” The small voice sounded angelic. ...
