In the introduction to “Your Story,” 7-year-old Ben stared out the window, looking up at the December night sky.
He made the same wish every night before bedtime.
As a foster child in his fourth home, Ben had been living with the Martin family for almost six months.
The mom and dad were nice enough and treated him well and he got along with the couple’s two children.
But Ben longed for something more, he wanted his own family.
He wanted a permanent home.
That was his nightly wish.
With Christmas approaching, kids at school had been busy talking about what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
And while Ben thought that a new bike or the latest video game would be nice, it was not what he really wanted.
He decided to write a letter to Santa Claus, asking for his own mom and dad, maybe even a brother or sister.
Giving the letter to his foster mother to mail to the North Pole, Ben felt confident this would work.
She told Ben not to be too disappointed if Santa didn’t bring him what he asked for, but reassured him that there would be something under the tree for him with his name on it.
Ben thought at least he tried.
On Christmas Eve, Ben sat in his usual place, looking out the window.
With tears in his eyes, he asked Santa to please bring him a family.
He would never ask for anything ever again. With that, Ben crawled into bed and drifted off to sleep.
Sometime in the middle of the night, Ben felt a tap on his shoulder.
Ben opened his eyes, and lit by the moonlight, he saw a small creature looking back at him.
“Come on, Ben,” it said. “You need to come with me.” ...
Chapter 1
The creature was short and stout and clothed in a loose, pine green velvet robe held in place by a gold buckle and red belt.
Ben was astonished at the utter prestige of such a creature that only came up to his knees at the very most.
The creature mocked Ben asking him if he was impressed by his magnificence.
It introduced itself as the best of the messenger elves, traveling around the world faster than the speed of light and changing the lives of a few children before Christmas Day.
As Ben stared into the lovable droopy eyes of the messenger elf, he wondered if Santa got his letter and maybe Santa was going to give him a family.
The elf told Ben that it wasn’t every day that a kid is desperate for a family and said only a couple thousand are begging Santa up front for a family.
Taken aback, Ben asked the elf his name.
The elf announced that his name was Johnathan Edward Erasmus Frederick Richard the Third of the North Pole, but tells people to call him Fred.
Fred told Ben he needed to come with him if he wanted to have his request evaluated and executed.
Ben tried to process the occurrence in front of him fully, and Fred said that this was his chance to meet the man up North.
Ben agreed to go.
Fred told him to take his hand, close his eyes and they’d be off.
When Ben opened his eyes, he was hundreds of feet in the air.
They moved at nearly lightning speed.
In almost a blink of an eye, Ben was suddenly in the deep white of the North Pole.
Fred led Ben through the arctic wonderland. It was white, white, more white, and then some off-white until suddenly there was a glow of manmade light in the distance.
Approaching the yellow glow, Ben realized that it was an enormous factory.
His heart glowed with joy – Santa was in that factory. ...
Chapter 2
In the factory, Ben saw giant vats of sugar coating for candy apples, large tubs of chocolate fudge, while candy canes and other wonderful confections were being created, too.
He witnessed the manufacturing of magic – toys and other items were being assembled at top speed. Packages were being perfectly wrapped as they zoomed by Ben’s unbelieving eyes.
As Ben was looking around the factory, Santa appeared.
Santa ask Ben what he can do for him, expecting Ben to say he’d like a video game or maybe a big screen TV.
Ben tells Santa that he has a special request, a dream.
He tells Santa that he dreams of a home with a real family with parents and siblings. He dreams of having his own bed and a place to put his treasures.
Santa told Ben that his request is a tall order and that his dream is from a special place – the center of his heart.
The request will take Christmas magic and a special trip.
Santa informs Ben that they will need to make some preparations for the trip such as checking the mailing list and feeding the reindeer.
Ben starts to ask Santa questions about how he delivers everything in one night, if he really goes down chimneys and if the elves go with him.
Santa stops him, saying one question at a time.
Ben then asks if Christmas is just for certain people.
Santa says that Christmas is to celebrate joy for everyone and is a reminder that everyone has hope. He said that each time we wish someone the special holiday greeting, it is spreading joy and hope.
With that, Santa told Ben it was time to get started on their journey.
Ben smiled and felt true hope for the very first time in his life. ...
Chapter 3
A magical and exciting adventure awaits Ben.
He knew he needed to get some rest and the elves led him to a little bedroom with one regular-sized bed.
Tiny beds surrounded him, all filled with elves who were sleeping. Santa popped his head in to say goodnight to everyone.
Upon returning to his desk, Santa read a letter from a couple in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. As he read it, a big smile appeared on his face.
The couple said they’ve always wanted a child but were unable to have their own. They have so much love to give and feel their lives are not complete. The couple was hoping Santa could perform a Christmas miracle and help them adopt a child.
After reading the letter, Santa believed he has the solution to their problem and Ben’s.
Santa decided to send Fred to Johnstown to deliver a note about Ben to the couple.
Santa went to the bedroom where the elves and Ben were sleeping and found Fred.
Fred was told he has an important job to do that would be a surprise for Ben.
Santa gave Fred the note and lifted him into the sleigh wishing him well on his journey.
As Fred and the reindeer made their way to Johnstown, Fred saw beautiful Christmas lights. He saw a big hospital and an inclined plane all lit up with lights.
Flying on, Fred saw a stadium and several stores all decorated for the big day. Then he saw the Johnstown Flood Museum.
He wished he could stop and visit all of those places.
The reindeer found the couple’s home and landed on the roof.
Fred took the letter and slid it under the door, knowing the couple would find it there.
Quickly, Fred climbed back into the sleigh and the reindeer lifted off the roof and headed back to the North Pole.
Fred thought about his trip to Johnstown and hoped one day he could visit Ben and take a tour of the sites he saw from the air. ...
Chapter 4
By Rick Pavic
As the sleigh was making its way back to the North Pole, Santa, who had been keeping tabs on Fred’s journey the whole time, knew that this was not going to be a simple task to accomplish.
Of course, in Hollywood, it all works out in the end. But this was real life, with real people and real families involved.
He had done this before many, many times, but it sometimes takes special circumstances for it all to come together in the right time and in the right way. This would be no different.
The sleigh landed perfectly, and Fred jumped out, no worse for the wear. He was obviously very tired from the trip, but excited that Ben was finally going to get his family.
“Mission accomplished, boss”, he said as he began wandering off toward his bunkroom for a little snooze before the big day.
“Good job, Fred,” responded Santa. “Now, on to part two of the plan.”
Part two was the tricky part.
This plan would be how to get Ben and his new family together in a timely manner, now that Christmas was upon the world. Santa thought deeply, knowing that time was running out. Or was it?
Santa looked at Mrs. Claus and said, “Mother, I know what we have to do. The only way to make this work out is to engage Operation Sleepy Time.”
Mrs. Claus nodded, knowing that it would be the best thing for everybody.
Santa called for his Operation Sleepy Time director, Jingle Elf Sandman, and told him what the plan was for Ben, and what he needed.
Jingle agreed, and quickly ran off to the Control Room.
Jingle’s department was in charge of creating special circumstances to allow Santa and the elves to work behind the scenes, unnoticed — to help make families come together.
Santa knew that this one was going to be tough, but he knew that it would work out in the end.
Meanwhile, back in Johns-town, Bill Brownstone was checking the front door to
make sure that everything was secure for the evening before his wife, Janice, and he, made their way off to their Christmas Eve slumber.
The couple was in their late-40s, had many friends, good careers and loved Christmas.
For them, the holidays were a special time. They enjoyed entertaining their friends and families, and they both loved decorating and giving gifts.
Bill worked at the local newspaper as the head of the advertising sales department and Janice worked at a local day care.
For years, they tried to have their own children, but were not able to do so. They were about to give up, when Janice had a crazy thought: Why not ask Santa to help make their dream come true? He came through for them in the past each and every Christmas, so why not this time?
Bill was a little more skeptical, but figured that it could not hurt. He then calmly told her not to get her hopes up, at which she agreed, but was excited to at least give it a try.
As Bill locked the front door, he looked down and noticed a small slip of paper, folded and neatly tucked under the door.
He bent down to pick it up, opened it, and wondered if it was some kind of joke, and a very cruel one at that.
Bill called out to Janice. She quickly made her way to the front door to see what was going on.
“Janice, what in the world is this?” holding out his hand and showing Janice the tiny note.
“What are you talking about?” she asked quizzically.
“I am not sure if this is a joke, but if it is, what a dirty trick to play on Christmas Eve.”
Janice grabbed the note and read it aloud, a puzzled look crossing her face.
She read it again, slowly and with more conviction, taking notice of the details of the paper, which was trimmed in silver, and it smelled of gingerbread. Tears streamed down her face.
“Bill, our dream is about to come true!” ...
