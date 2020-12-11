The final chapter ...

The Tribune-Democrat is seeking writers to bring another “Your Story” to its conclusion.

Writers of all ages are invited to read the introduction and chapters one, two, three and four, then write a 500- to 700-word final chapter and send it by noon Wednesday.

The goal is a five-chapter, holiday-themed story, ending on Christmas Day.

Entries can be emailed to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com; sent by facsimile to 814-539-1409; or mailed to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.

The winning fifth chapter and a short story about the author will be published on Dec. 25.

The ongoing story will appear on The Tribune-Democrat’s website – www.tribdem.com.