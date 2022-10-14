It’s usually quiet around here.
Sometimes, I hear voices, but I can’t make out what they’re saying.
It can be lonely.
But once a year, there is excitement.
Lights come on, people are moving about and there’s a lot of laughter.
I know what this means.
It’s something called Christmas, but I’m not quite sure what that is.
All I know is I get to come out of this dark room and sit in a window where people walk by and stare at me.
I always try to look my best in my red and green scarf.
I hear a man yell, “Hey, grab that dog from storage. The department store holiday window display can’t go up without its dog.”
I guess that’s me.
I don’t know my name. All I know is that I’m called “dog.”
I’m carried out into a different room and I’m surrounded by other figures that will go in the display.
They look as excited as I am to bring joy to those who see us.
Abruptly, I hear a woman say, “The boss wants a new dog this year. Apparently, this one is looking a little too shabby. I don’t know. It looks fine to me, but take it back to the storage room.”
I thought, “Oh, no! What have I done wrong? I don’t want to go back into that dark room. I have a job to do.”
A man carries me back and places me by a small window, turns off the lights and closes the door behind him.
I’m all alone now.
But I can see out the window.
It’s dark and I can’t make anything out except for a twinkling light high in the sky.
I don’t know what it is, but I keep looking at it.
I think about when I was in that display and how I would see smiling faces walking by.
Some would stop and point, and their eyes would get wide when they looked at everything.
Sometimes I’d see what looks like me – other dogs, I think – walking down the sidewalk. Their tails would wag and they looked so happy. What must that be like?
Staring at that twinkling light, I wish I didn’t have to be locked away in this room.
I wish someone would want me.
Just then, the light gets brighter and I blink. How is that possible?
And then, I wag my tail.
Wait! I’m alive. ...
