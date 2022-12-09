CRESSON, Pa. – For Cathy Cicero, this year’s “Your Story” reminds her of Johnstown when she was a girl.
“My dad was a steelworker and we would go with him to pick up his paycheck, and then we would go to Glosser’s, and the smell of the nuts, Central Park hustling and the snow. It took me back to that time,” the Munster Township woman said.
“I could really get a good vision of it. The story is taking place now, but it’s a story from all the ages.”
Cicero submitted a previous chapter to the story, but this is her first time being chosen as a winner.
“I am blown away,” she said.
“This is totally unexpected.”
Cicero said the story will have a happy ending, but when approaching Chapter 4, she wanted to throw in a twist.
“That would make the ending a little happier,” she said.
“Sometimes life gives you a curve. Everything seems like it’s great and on track and something happens, but in the end, everything is OK and you can never lose hope.”
Cicero wrote the story realizing the treasure it had in its display dog and wanting it back.
“Maybe other customers asked where the little dog was who was always there, and the dog was missed by everyone,” she said.
“It’s just a little twinge. So when you get something happy, you appreciate it even more.”
Cicero said she knows how she would end the story, but she’s looking forward to seeing how the last author wraps it up.
“It’s somebody else’s turn to take the torch and run with it,” she said.
“Everybody’s definition of a happy ending is different, and I’m sure somebody else will blow me away and it’ll be something I never thought about.”
