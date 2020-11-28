In the introduction to “Your Story,” 7-year-old Ben stared out the window, looking up at the December night sky.
He made the same wish every night before bedtime.
As a foster child in his fourth home, Ben had been living with the Martin family for almost six months.
The mom and dad were nice enough and treated him well and he got along with the couple’s two children.
But Ben longed for something more, he wanted his own family.
He wanted a permanent home.
That was his nightly wish.
With Christmas approaching, kids at school had been busy talking about what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
And while Ben thought that a new bike or the latest video game would be nice, it was not what he really wanted.
He decided to write a letter to Santa Claus, asking for his own mom and dad, maybe even a brother or sister.
Giving the letter to his foster mother to mail to the North Pole, Ben felt confident this would work.
She told Ben not to be too disappointed if Santa didn’t bring him what he asked for, but reassured him that there would be something under the tree for him with his name on it.
Ben thought at least he tried.
On Christmas Eve, Ben sat in his usual place, looking out the window.
With tears in his eyes, he asked Santa to please bring him a family.
He would never ask for anything ever again. With that, Ben crawled into bed and drifted off to sleep.
Sometime in the middle of the night, Ben felt a tap on his shoulder.
Ben opened his eyes, and lit by the moonlight, he saw a small creature looking back at him.
“Come on, Ben,” it said. “You need to come with me.” ...
Chapter 1
The creature was short and stout and clothed in a loose, pine green velvet robe held in place by a gold buckle and red belt.
Ben was astonished at the utter prestige of such a creature that only came up to his knees at the very most.
The creature mocked Ben asking him if he was impressed by his magnificence.
It introduced itself as the best of the messenger elves, traveling around the world faster than the speed of light and changing the lives of a few children before Christmas Day.
As Ben stared into the lovable droopy eyes of the messenger elf, he wondered if Santa got his letter and maybe Santa was going to give him a family.
The elf told Ben that it wasn’t every day that a kid is desperate for a family and said only a couple thousand are begging Santa up front for a family.
Taken aback, Ben asked the elf his name.
The elf announced that his name was Johnathan Edward Erasmus Frederick Richard the Third of the North Pole, but tells people to call him Fred.
Fred told Ben he needed to come with him if he wanted to have his request evaluated and executed.
Ben tried to process the occurrence in front of him fully, and Fred said that this was his chance to meet the man up North.
Ben agreed to go.
Fred told him to take his hand, close his eyes and they’d be off.
When Ben opened his eyes, he was hundreds of feet in the air.
They moved at nearly lightning speed.
In almost a blink of an eye, Ben was suddenly in the deep white of the North Pole.
Fred led Ben through the arctic wonderland. It was white, white, more white, and then some off-white until suddenly there was a glow of manmade light in the distance.
Approaching the yellow glow, Ben realized that it was an enormous factory.
His heart glowed with joy – Santa was in that factory. ...
Chapter 2
In the factory, Ben saw giant vats of sugar coating for candy apples, large tubs of chocolate fudge, while candy canes and other wonderful confections were being created, too.
He witnessed the manufacturing of magic – toys and other items were being assembled at top speed. Packages were being perfectly wrapped as they zoomed by Ben’s unbelieving eyes.
As Ben was looking around the factory, Santa appeared.
Santa asks Ben what he can do for him, expecting Ben to say he’d like a video game or maybe a big screen TV.
Ben tells Santa that he has a special request, a dream.
He tells Santa that is dream is of a home with a real family with parents and siblings. He dreams of having his own bed and a place to put his treasures.
Santa told Ben that his request is a tall order and that his dream is from a special place – the center of his heart.
The request will take Christmas magic and a special trip.
Santa informs Ben that they will need to make some preparations for the trip such as checking the mailing list and feeding the reindeer.
Ben starts to ask Santa questions about how he delivers everything in one night, if he really goes down chimneys and if the elves go with him.
Santa stops him, saying one question at a time.
Ben then asks if Christmas is just for certain people.
Santa says that Christmas is to celebrate joy for everyone and is a reminder that everyone has hope. He said that each time we wish someone the special holiday greeting, it is spreading joy and hope.
With that, Santa told Ben it was time to get started on their journey.
Ben smiled and felt true hope for the very first time in his life. ...
Chapter 3
By Barbara Antesberger
What a magical and exciting adventure this was going to be for Ben.
He knew he had to get some rest if he was going to be any help to Santa.
The elves led him into a little bedroom with one regular-sized bed.
Tiny beds surrounded him, all filled with elves who were sleeping. Santa popped his head in to say goodnight to everyone.
He walked into his study and sat down at his giant desk. It was covered with mail from children all over the world sending their Christmas lists to him.
Santa read many letters. The last letter he read stood out from the others. It was from a couple who lived in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. As he read it, a big smile appeared on his face.
He read it to Mrs. Claus.
Dear Santa,
I know this is unusual to receive mail from adults at this time of the year. Christmas is a time for love and miracles. This may sound like a strange request, but here it goes. My husband and I have a beautiful house and a beautiful tree. But it is not really what we want. We have no children and no one to share our love with. We have always wanted children, but we’re not able to have any of our own. We have so much love to give and are lonely and not complete. We realize that you travel all over the world at this time of the year. There have to be children out there who need our love as much as we need theirs. If you could possibly know of a child who has no parents that we could adopt as our very own, we would really appreciate it. He or she would be a permanent member of our family and would be a Christmas miracle. Thank you Santa for reading this letter. We hope you can help us make our family complete.
Santa put the letter back on his desk.
He said, “I have just the right solution to their problem and to Ben’s problem, too.”
Mrs. Claus was delighted to hear that Santa was going to help Ben.
They could hardly wait until morning to tell him he would be getting his Christmas wish.
He would be sending an elf to Pennsylvania to deliver a note about Ben.
This Christmas, Ben will be with a permanent family who will love and take care of him and call him their own.
The night was very long and dark.
The reindeer needed blankets and food before Santa could turn in.
He thought about the elf who was going to deliver the special message to Ben’s new family. Yes. The elf that introduced us is just perfect for the job, and the reindeer will know the way.
Santa quietly tiptoed into the little bedroom where the elves were snoring and sleeping. He was extra careful not to wake Ben.
He went over to Fred, who had one eye opened.
“What is the matter Santa?” he whispered softly.
Santa looked at him and winked.
“I have a very important job for you to do. It is a surprise for Ben.”
The little elf was so happy that he could do something for his friend.
Santa handed the letter to the elf and lifted him into the sleigh.
He threw a heavy blanket over Fred and gave him a bag of snacks to eat on the way. Then he gave the reindeer orders and told them where to take Fred.
“You know what to do, my faithful reindeer,” Santa said in a loud voice.
“Have a safe trip.”
The reindeer jerked as the tiny elf pulled on their reins. They started to run out of the barn and across the snowy field and suddenly jumped up to the sky, jingling their sleigh bells all the way.
It was very dark except for the bright moon that glowed above them.
Fred opened his bag of snacks that Santa had so kindly handed him.
It was filled with yummy cookies and fresh candy canes. These were his very favorite snacks in the whole world.
The reindeer flew on and suddenly started to slow down.
Their radar indicated that they were coming very near the house in Johns-
town.
They started to go down, down, down toward a little city that was all lit up with beautiful Christmas lights. The cars on the highway below started to slow down when they saw the sleigh coming down from the sky.
Fred looked around. He saw a big hospital and an inclined plane all lit up with beautiful Christmas lights.
He saw a stadium and several stores all decorated for the big day. Then he saw the Johnstown Flood Museum.
He wished he could stop and visit all of those places.
Santa had told him all about them and to watch for them on his trip.
The reindeer turned their heads to signal him that they were going to make a landing. Fred strapped his second seatbelt on. The reindeer pointed straight down and landed on the roof of a big house.
Fred took the letter and carefully got out of the sleigh.
He found the front door and slid the special letter under the door.
They were sure to find it there.
He knew they were still awake because all of the lights were on.
He carefully rang the doorbell and climbed back onto the roof, where he got back into the sleigh. He could not let the people see an elf.
They would easily find the letter when they went to the door.
Fred knew he had to get home as soon as possible. Santa would need the reindeer and sleigh for his long trip.
The reindeer lifted off from the roof and flew into the dark skies.
The little elf was very tired. He had had a great adventure and saw Johns-
town in all of its glory. Maybe someday he would come back and visit those places he saw from the air.
Maybe someday he could go and visit Ben and he could take him on the tour. ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.