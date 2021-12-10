The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” has become part of Rick Pavic’s holiday tradition.
The Ferndale Borough resident is a regular contributor to the annual writing feature, having had his chapters chosen five times over the years.
“I enjoy doing this every year whether I get chosen or not,” Pavic said.
“I have people at my church who remind me about it. Somehow I missed when it kicked off this year, and a couple of people at church asked me if I was going to write, so they also look forward to it and they have given me ideas.”
He said that being chosen as a winner for the fifth time is exciting.
“I don’t know of any other publication doing this, and I appreciate it and look forward to it,” Pavic said.
“This is such a cool idea, and it’s an opportunity for people who want to try this. The odds are good that if you do something really good and the team there (The Tribune- Democrat) enjoys it, you’ll get published.”
He said that because “Your Story” is five chapters, you have to be able to tell the story in a concise manner.
“The way I visualize it is the first two chapters set the story,” Pavic said.
“In Chapter 3, you have to start making the turn to come home for chapters 4 and 5. If Chapter 3 isn’t capable of doing that, now you have two chapters of trying to dig it out of the hole because you don’t have 10 or 12 chapters to wrap it up. I like seeing how people make that turn to bring it back home.”
When approaching Chapter 4, he said his goal was to begin to tie up loose ends.
“The last author added Joseph to the mix,” Pavic said.
“Plus, we also have her brother Michael hanging out there.
“At this point, I had to assume that we’d gone back to ’62, and Meghan’s in high school or at least late elementary school, so she’s part of 1962 because we’re delving into her memories.”
He said the question also remains of what happened to Meghan.
“She saw a bright light and she is in a snow pile in 1962, so was it a ‘Back to the Future’ thing or did she zone out and something tripped a memory?” Pavic said.
“This is a challenge now. I set it up with Chapter 4, and we’ll see who can wrap this up with a really nice Christmas bow.”
Pavic said writing has been a hobby of his for many years.
“When I have some free time, I try to write, and I have about three or four different projects going,” he said.
“I love murder mysteries, and I have a children’s book that I’m working on.
“In 2022, I plan on self-publishing my murder-mystery trilogy that’s based on the region.”
In addition, Pavic has completed a book of short stories that he’s hoping to have published.
