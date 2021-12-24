Introduction
Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.
She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing.
With a heavy sigh, she looked up from her office computer and stared out the window.
Meghan saw signs of Christmas everywhere.
Colorful lights were strung on trees, animated displays danced in store windows and festive music greeted people as they made their way through town.
Santa Claus was even walking around, handing out candy canes to children.
“Oh, to have that pure wonder and excitement again,” Meghan said to herself.
As she went back to work, she could have sworn the Christmas music got louder, as if to taunt her.
“Yeah, that figures,” Meghan said.
A few hours later, as Meghan was getting ready to call it a day and head home, her coworker, Jill, stopped by her office to see if she wanted to grab a drink.
Jill was dressed in one of those ridiculous holiday sweaters and looked like she could be one of Santa’s elves.
“Wow, you seemed stressed,” Jill said, leaning against the door frame.
“Oh, come on. It can’t be that bad, it’s Christmas.”
Reluctantly, Meghan agreed to go.
Two drinks in, Jill was rambling on and on about her big family Christmas plans – what she was cooking, who was coming to the festivities, what gifts she bought and which carols the family would sing together around the piano.
It hit Meghan that maybe that was it – why she didn’t feel the holiday spirit.
She hadn’t really celebrated Christmas in years.
Meghan hadn’t been close to her family in quite some time.
They spoke on occasion, but she couldn’t remember the last time they were all together for the holidays.
Under her breath she said, “Some people just aren’t that lucky, I guess.”
Jill, caught off guard, asked Meghan what she had said.
“Nothing,” Meghan said.
“I think I’m going to head home. I’m close by, so I think I’ll just walk. I could use the fresh air.”
With a wave, Meghan was out the door and walking down the snow-covered sidewalk.
The wind was whipping, and she zipped her jacket up to her neck to keep warm.
As Meghan rounded the corner of her street, something in the snow caught her eye.
The object glistened thanks to all the Christmas lights adorning the nearby homes.
Bending down, Meghan saw it was an old photograph.
As she looked closer at it, a flash of light blinded her.
Coming to, Meghan found herself sitting in a pile of snow.
Confused, she looked around.
“Where am I?” Meghan said. ...
Chapter 1
By DeAnn Boback
Meghan looked around, bewildered.
She remembered wishing just before the flash of light that she could go back to a simpler time when she loved Christmas and spending time with her family.
Everything changed with her grandparents’ passing.
She shook the wet snow from her hair, dusted off her jacket and stood up, trying to regain her bearings.
As she looked around, an unexplainable sense of uneasiness came over her. That’s when she realized, like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” that she wasn’t in Kansas anymore.
The cars and people looked different to her, yet familiar. Everything seemed strange, but comfortable.
“What’s happening?” she thought.
“Where am I?”
She began to walk and paused in front of a small newsstand.
Glancing down at the daily paper, she noticed the date: Dec. 4, 1962.
“That can’t be right,” she nervously thought, as a small sense of panic took over her body.
A short elderly woman – dressed in her Christmas best – was walking toward her.
Meghan stopped her and politely asked, “What year is it?”
The elderly woman looked at her oddly and quickly answered, “1962,” and walked away briskly.
Meghan realized the question must have sounded strange.
She stood there processing the information.
“How could this be?” she said to herself.
She began to notice other vaguely familiar places along the street when a snowflake landed on her nose, startling her.
It reminded her of her childhood days, trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue with her friend Joseph while visiting her grandparents for the holidays.
“Those were happy times,” she thought. “I haven’t thought about Joseph in years.”
She felt a warmness overcome her thinking of the memory of her old friend.
She could see her breath as she sighed and resumed her stroll down the street, crunching the icy sidewalk beneath her feet.
The smell of chestnuts roasting in front of the old department store caught her attention.
The laughter of children having snowball fights behind their snow forts made her smile.
Meghan grinned as a few girls were making snow angels, trying to stay out of the line of fire.
“Some things never change,” she thought.
A family hurriedly passed her, the children all dressed for their school Christmas pageant. She wondered if they still do those in schools these days.
Meghan stopped at the end of the park, noticing the reflection of colored lights bouncing off the wet street. It reminded her of the watercolor painting her grandparents had hanging in their hallway.
That’s when it hit her. That is why it’s all so familiar.
This was what it was like when she visited her grandparents as a child – stringing popcorn, baking cookies, watching the Christmas specials on TV all snuggled under a warm blanket with her cousins, eating popcorn balls, the smell of turkey cooking in the kitchen, building a snowman in the front yard.
“Such wonderful times,” she thought.
With church bells chiming in the distance, she decided to walk on.
A group of carolers was going door to door, singing loudly, inviting all to join in. She politely declined, still feeling unsure of her surroundings, and moved on, holding the warm cup of hot cocoa she was given.
“This was it,” she smiled.
“This is what it was supposed to feel like.”
Suddenly filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt in a long time, she thought that this is what was missing. It’s the people, all the human connections.
It all seemed so effortless and simple.
“This is what I need right now,” she thought. “This is what the world needs right now.”
“Everyone is so distracted with the latest technology, work and our busy lives that they have forgotten what is most important.
“People, spending time with their loved ones, experiences with those we care about.”
She reached in her pocket for a tissue to wipe the tears that filled her eyes and felt something between her fingers.
She pulled out the old photograph she had retrieved from the snow pile earlier. She looked at the photo, studying it intently.
Then, it hit her. She must have gone back in time, but how? ...
Chapter 2
By Lori Cornetti
An orange blur rolled past, disturbing Meghan’s reverie.
She watched the iconic electric trolley bus travel down the street, connected to overhead lines by two long “antennae.”
A long-forgotten memory surfaced of Meghan as a child, holding her older brother’s hand as they waited for the bus to take them to her beloved grandmother’s house.
She would look up at the brother she adored and asked, “Michael, don’t you just love going to Grandma’s?”
“I sure do, Meggie.” He tousled her baby-fine hair, eliciting a shriek.
“But I like messing up your hair even more!”
He chased her around the bus stop until the “trolley car,” as Meghan liked to call it, arrived.
Meghan felt a twinge at the memory of her brother Michael.
When they were young, he was her hero, and she tagged along after him as much as he would allow. As the years passed, life and circumstances had led to a falling-away. Sadly, they hadn’t communicated in many years.
A light breeze blew, and Meghan thought she could smell fresh bread baking, taking her to Grandma’s kitchen in her mind.
The modest yellow home had always been a cocoon of love and safety, a sanctuary from the world.
Every visit began with hugs and kisses and ended with grandma saying, “Don’t forget your loot bag!” as she handed each child a small plastic baggie of varied treats to take home to enjoy.
Meghan looked back down at the photograph in her hand.
It was a black-and-white photo, quite faded, with the subtle outlines of a Christmas tree and several people. She sighed, tucking it into her pocket, wishing the images were clearer because they seemed somehow important.
“Are you lost?” a concerned voiced asked.
Meghan looked up to see a 20-something young man at her elbow. As the snow gently drifted down, he pulled his coat tighter against the cold.
“If you were looking to go to the Jets’ game, I’m afraid it’s already over,” he informed her.
“The War Memorial was packed, too, so I’m glad they won for the home crowd.”
He looked questioningly at her.
“No, no, I’m fine,” Meghan said.
“Thanks for asking though,” she said, laughing nervously.
“It’s just been a weird kind of day.”
As the young man continued on his trek, Meghan exhaled forcefully.
“Wow! I guess I can’t deny it.
“Johnstown hasn’t seen trolley buses or a Jets hockey game in a long time. Somehow, it really is 1962, as crazy as that sounds.”
She took a deep breath and started walking, determined to find out what this adventure was all about.
Meghan rounded the corner and, impossibly, there stood the edifice that was Greater Johnstown High School.
She crossed the bridge over the Stonycreek, knowing now where this journey would lead.
Meghan enjoyed the sparkle of the snow-kissed Christmas lights as the snow crunched under her feet. Finally, her eyes spied the yellow house on Sherman Street that no longer existed in 2021, but she knew would be there just the same – Grandma’s house.
“Just as I remember,” Meghan whispered to herself.
Large, multi-colored Christmas lights outlined the structure. A fresh wreath decorated with pine cones, bells and a red velvet bow was centered on the front door. And in the yard, trumpeting angels announced the glad tidings of the season.
An overwhelming sense of love and belonging enfolded Meghan as the house beckoned.
“How can this be?” Meghan wondered incredulously.
“I must be going crazy,” she muttered when her hand found the picture in her pocket. Heart pounding, she slowly drew it out.
Meghan gasped. The photograph, now in full color, seemed to have more discernible detail.
A train and village could now be seen under the Christmas tree. The figures in the picture had more definition as well, though they were still not clear.
There was only one thing to do.
Meghan made her way to the house, trembling from more than the cold. There was an almost palpable sensation of peace emanating from the home as she climbed the steps onto the porch.
She took a deep breath and, before she could change her mind, knocked on the door. ...
Chapter 3
By Nancy Stern
When the door opened, Meghan was again filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt for so long.
It was her grandma on the other side of the door, and she looked the same.
Meghan was stunned into silence, but her grandma ushered her in out of the cold as if no time had passed between them.
Meghan’s senses seemed to be heightened to a new level.
The scent in the house was just as she remembered – a combination of spices, fresh-baked bread and coffee perking. Such a welcoming scent, full of love and warmth.
As Meghan took off her coat and hat, her grandma chatted away as if nothing had changed.
As they walked down the hallway toward the kitchen, there was the familiar watercolor hanging on the wall along with many family photographs.
In the warm and cozy kitchen, they sat at the old, round oak table.
Meghan sat in silence as her grandma busily set out some raisin-filled cookies and Wise potato chips.
“Wise potato chips,” Meghan thought. “Did they still make those?”
A glass of 7 Up sat before her in a pink depression glass.
Grandma talked about her day.
She had been helping out at the church. She and the other women were making pies for the bake sale at the Christmas bazaar.
The Christmas bazaar was one of Meghan’s favorite holiday memories.
It was held in the church basement, and there were baked goods and crafts, and Santa Claus came at the end.
“How could this all be happening?” Meghan asked.
All Meghan knew was that she didn’t want it to end.
Her life was in such a rut right now – go to work, go out with friends, go on an occasional date – blah, blah, blah.
Her grandma hugged her.
She always seemed to know just how Meghan was feeling without her saying a word.
Her eyes filled with tears as she hugged her grandmother back.
Just then, the telephone rang.
“This is it,” Meghan thought. “I’ll wake up now.”
Grandma answered the telephone and exclaimed, “Michael!”
Meghan hadn’t spoken to Michael in a long time.
“Did her Grandma know this?” Meghan thought.
She would be so disappointed and hurt.
Suddenly, Meghan felt panicky.
The house that moments before was so inviting now seemed to be closing in on her.
While Grandma talked to Michael, Meghan hurriedly dressed and left.
Out in the cold again in the familiar neighborhood, she walked.
Snow crunched under her boots and the wind was bitterly cold.
Meghan thought about her only brother.
He excelled in sports. He was smart and popular. She constantly compared herself to him growing up. He was her hero.
His success followed him after graduation and beyond.
He moved away, got married and had children. Everything Meghan ever dreamed of doing.
After awhile, the visits and phone calls just stopped. They had nothing in common anymore.
Although Meghan felt bad about it, she didn’t miss being grilled constantly about where her life was going. They were lucky to exchange Christmas cards.
Soon she came to Grandma’s church.
She noticed some people were still there preparing for the bazaar.
The smell of baked goods wafted out to the street.
Meghan’s stomach growled and she realized she hadn’t eaten dinner.
Suddenly, she was very tired and decided to go back and face what she must at her grandma’s house.
As she was turning, she noticed the baby Jesus in a manger scene.
Someone inside was playing Christmas carols, and she found herself climbing the steps into the old white church.
Inside again, she was filled with a peace that she hadn’t felt for so long.
When they visited her grandma, they always went to church. She loved the music and the traditions.
As she sat there reflecting, her spirits began to lift a little and she rose to leave.
It was then that she heard a familiar voice calling her name.
She turned. It was Joseph. ...
Chapter 4
By Rick Pavic
“Joseph,” Meghan said.
“Meghan – wow, it’s really you,” Joseph said.
Meghan was stunned, almost flustered by the sudden turn of events. She struggled to find the words to respond, worried that she may resort to babbling instead. She realized that standing in front of her was one of her very best friends throughout most of her school life, appearing out of nowhere.
“Joseph, what are you doing here?” she asked quizzically.
“Geez, Meg, you of all people should know that I would not miss church bazaar baking … ever,” Joseph said.
Meghan sheepishly chuckled, remembering how, as kids, they would always end up at her grandma’s church to assist with baking for the bazaar, sometimes making more of a mess than actual baked goods. It was an annual tradition that Meghan was so fond of.
Seeing Joseph flooded her brain with intense holiday memories, and she felt a warmth well up in her heart. Seeing him for the first time in what felt like an eternity was the icing on the cake.
“You look great, Meghan,” Joseph said.
“What have you been doing with yourself?”
Again, Meghan drew a blank. She heard him asking the question, but all the while, she was quickly going through her memory bank of events and emotions, trying to sort out everything that had been happening to her, and now this – a visit from the one person with whom she shared so many of her innermost thoughts and secrets growing up, her very best friend, and now, after many years of no contact, he stood before her.
Even when they graduated from high school, they ended up at the same college, and continued to be the best of friends until graduation. That is where it all changed. Life changed.
Joseph had moved away, and like with her brother, she just lost contact.
“Why?” she wondered. “Why did I lose sight of the very best people in my life and allow them to fade?”
“Meg, you OK?” Joseph asked.
“Oh, yes, Joseph, I am fine,” Meghan said.
“I am feeling a little overwhelmed and tired with Christmas and all, but … but … you look great. I see big city life has done you well.”
Joseph had a puzzled look on his face, but before he had the time to say anything to her, Meghan beat him to the punch.
“Look, Joseph, I am not fine,” Meghan said.
“Seeing you tonight has made me realize that I have been a bit selfish. You have been with me through thick and thin and I let you out of my life.”
She began to tear up again.
“Meg, it’s OK,” Joseph said.
“I get it. Life is busy and we went in different directions for a while, but that does not mean that our friendship ended. It just means that we have to work a little harder and find the common ground again to basically hit the ‘refresh’ button on our lives. You are here now. I am here now.
“Let’s get together this Christmas, have hot chocolate like the old days and catch up.”
Meghan wiped her tears away, knowing that Joseph always had a knack to make her feel safe and secure. He truly was a good friend to her.
“I would love that,” Meghan said, watching him nod his head in approval.
As she walked out of the church, the snow was falling more briskly. Her footprints had been covered up and the air was silent. She turned to tell her best friend goodbye, only to find that he wasn’ there.
“Joseph?” she called out, looking back toward the door that she just exited, but no Joseph. She went back to the door and tried it, only to find it locked. The smells of baking were all gone, and the church was dark.
How odd, she thought. The church, Joseph, the baking … she was perplexed.
Nearby there was a bench. She walked over, swept the snow off and sat down, resting as the snow fell softly around her. She closed her eyes for a moment.
“Hello, lady. Are you OK?” The small voice sounded angelic. ...
Chapter 5
By Ted Buczek
“I am Danielle, the angel of Christmas miracles.”
A sparkling, white-gowned angel stood before Meghan.
Meghan was astounded as she recalled Grandma, Michael and Joseph and those wafting smells from the church bazaar.
“And now, here stands a glittering, white angel asking me if I’m OK,” Meghan thought.
“What next?”
“I heard your wish for an old-time family Christmas,” Danielle said. “I planted that old church bazaar picture of you, Grandma, Michael and Joseph in the snow. and with a flash of light, I planted you in the pile of snow as well.”
“I wondered how I got covered with all this snow,” Meghan said. “I’m getting cold, too.”
“Don’t fret,” Danielle said.
“We angels of Christmas miracles know you have a warm heart. Our records show that, although you have been busy with all that your career has offered, you have never wavered in helping those less fortunate.
You’ve lost touch with family and friends, but your philanthropy has been outstanding.”
The chill that Meghan felt had now eased somewhat.
“I’m here to help you regain that missing Christmas spirit with family and friends,” Danielle said.
“Bringing you back to 1962 with Grandma, Michael and Joseph was our plan to warm your heart with memories of Christmas past.”
Meghan fondly remembered baking Christmas gingerbread cookies with Grandma and watching the animated displays at Penn Traffic – ice skating with Michael at the War Memorial was good once they overcame their weak ankles and could fly around the arena.
Meghan remembered that, as high school students, she and Joseph had painted Christmas scenes on windows at Glosser Bros. and then had fries with gravy at Tops Diner.
“Ever since I put you in that pile of snow, I’ve been orchestrating your journey and keeping you safe,” Danielle said.
“Safe!” Meghan exclaimed.
“Flying snowballs and those huge trackless electric trolleys zooming down on you aren’t exactly safe.”
“You’ll be fine,” Danielle said. “Your quick departure from your grandma’s home as Michael phoned obliterated my first plan. But I wasn’t quitting. Your meeting with Joseph showed the closeness and affection you both still have.”
Meghan smiled as tears swelled in her eyes.
“I’m hopeful for you both,” Danielle said.
“Meghan, you’ve had good memories of Christmas past, but now we must bring you back to the present. Although we can’t bring your loving grandparents back, I do have good news about Michael and Joseph.”
Meghan eagerly awaited the next words with great anticipation. She suddenly wasn’t cold at all. A warmness filled her heart.
“Michael is retiring and returning to town with his family,” Danielle said.
“They’ve been empty-nesters with successful grown children and are excited about coming back to town where they will be near you.
“As for Joseph, he has retired, too, and plans to turn his favorite hobby into his lifetime dream. Joseph is opening a bakery, so those sweet bakery smells from the church bazaar will fill the downtown air again.”
Meghan’s heart felt uplifted, and then, swooooosh … a magnificent flash of light sent her flying up from the bench. The flash of light had swirled the snow into a blizzard around her and she couldn’t see a thing.
As the surroundings slightly cleared, Danielle, the angel of Christmas miracles, was gone, but Meghan remembered … as she reached into her pocket for that picture. It was gone.
“Oh, my. What in the world?” Meghan thought.
Now fully aware, Meghan could hear the Christmas carols coming from the lit and choreographed Central Park tree as the snowy haze that engulfed her finally dissipated.
And there stood, much to her amazement, Michael and Joseph.
“Wishes are granted and miracles do happen – believe,” Meghan thought.
As Meghan, Joseph and Michael walked in the gently falling snow, the Central Park Christmas tree flashed its colors and caroled “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”
