The next chapter ...

The Tribune-Democrat is seeking writers to bring another “Your Story” to the region’s readers.

Writers of all ages are invited to read the introduction and the first two chapters then write a 500- to 700-word next chapter and send it by noon Wednesday.

The goal is a five-chapter, holiday-themed story, ending on Christmas Day.

Entries can be emailed to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com; sent by facsimile to 814-539-1409; or mailed to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.

The winning third chapter and a short article about the author will be published on Nov. 27, and then the process will begin again.

The ongoing story will appear on The Tribune-Democrat’s website – www.tribdem.com.