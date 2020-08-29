For Charlie Moyer, it was the intriguing story that lured him into writing chapters for The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” promotion.
“I was interested in it in the past but never thought it was my forte, but this one really caught my attention,” the Ebensburg resident said.
He said it was the first chapter that drew him in.
“I put if off for a while, but the more I thought about it, I thought that I’d like to throw something in,” Moyer, 77, said.
Although he submitted Chapters 2 and 3, it was his fourth chapter that came out on top.
“I thought maybe that was enough of this crazy business, but I decided to give it another shot because I’ve come this far and was caught up in it,” Moyer said. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard I won. I was so excited.”
With only one more chapter to go, he said Chapter 4 needed to start to move the story toward its conclusion.
“I wanted to try and tie a couple things together realizing that we’re running out of time,” Moyer said. “I thought about what Harrison found and made it an old safe, and inside they find a map that takes them back to that tree.”
He said he spent about two hours writing the chapter on a Sunday afternoon.
“I have a habit of going back a couple of times and rereading it closely and changing some things before I submit,” Moyer said.
He said he doesn’t have a definitive idea on how the story will end and is looking forward to reading that final chapter.
“There’s some ideas rolling around in my head and I’ll probably send in for Chapter 5 because I don’t see myself quitting now,” Moyer said. “This story has me hooked.”
He said “Your Story” is neat idea and it gives newspaper readers an opportunity to use their imaginations and show off their creative writing talents.
“This is something you don’t normally get to do, and it gives you a chance to work your mind and compete,” Moyer said. “I wouldn’t list writing as a hobby of mine, but it’s been a good experience.”
