It’s not the first time Diane Lenz has submitted a chapter for The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story,” but this one was selected as the winner.
“I’m honored and it’s nice to be recognized,” the Johnstown resident said.
Lenz said she wasn’t aware of the writing opportunity until a cousin alerted her to the possibility.
“I like to write and I like the challenge,” she said.
“This is a great idea. There are a lot of writers out there who are looking for an opportunity to advance their writing skills and be acknowledged.”
Lenz said what drew her into the story was the family interaction between the mother and children.
“I also liked the mystery and background. I thought you could probably do a lot with that and go in a lot of different ways,” she said.
When writing Chapter 3, Lenz said she thought Rachel would be trying to make sense of the cryptic communication carved on the tree.
“I had to provide several possibilities within my chapter submission so that the authors of Chapters 4 and 5 could advance the story,” she said.
“What I did was I read Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Then, I slept on it and let it percolate.
“And then the next morning, I had my ideas.”
Lenz said after writing the chapter, she revisited it a few days later to refine and polish it.
“Some people like to sit down and write it all at once, but I’m never really satisfied, so I’m glad that I took that extra time because on that second or third day, there’s another thought that I can add into the story,” she said.
Lenz said she’s curious to see how the story will progress from her chapter.
“You can go a couple ways and I have some ideas in my mind, but I’d like to see a sweet and happy ending,” she said.
“I might submit another chapter because my family wants me to continue, but I’ll be doing it just for fun.”
Lenz said she attributes her inspiration to God.
“I tell my family and friends when they read my stories that I don’t take credit for it; God gives me the words,” she said.
Lenz is no stranger to writing and has been creating short stories for 10 years, focusing on fantasy and science fiction.
“I write them for fun and I have family and friends who enjoy reading them,” she said.
“It brings me a sense of satisfaction, but I get the most satisfaction when someone reads a story and says they enjoyed it and it made them laugh.”
