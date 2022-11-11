In the introduction to “Your Story” ...
It’s usually quiet around here.
But once a year, there is excitement.
It’s something called Christmas, but I’m not quite sure what that is.
All I know is I get to come out of this dark room and sit in a window where people walk by and stare at me.
I always try to look my best in my red and green scarf.
I hear a man yell, “Hey, grab that dog from storage. The department store holiday window display can’t go up without its dog.”
I don’t know my name. All I know is that I’m called “dog.”
I hear a woman say, “The boss wants a new dog this year. Apparently, this one is looking a little too shabby. I don’t know. It looks fine to me, but take it back to the storage room.”
I thought, “Oh, no! What have I done wrong? I don’t want to go back into that dark room. I have a job to do.”
A man carries me back and places me by a small window, turns off the lights and closes the door behind him.
I can see out the window.
It’s dark and I can’t make anything out except for a twinkling light high in the sky.
Staring at that twinkling light, I wish I didn’t have to be locked away in this room.
I wish someone would want me.
Just then, the light gets brighter and I blink. How is that possible?
And then, I wag my tail.
Wait! I’m alive. ...
CHAPTER 1
The twinkling light in the sky must have heard my wish.
I began to turn around in circles, and since there was just enough light, I could see my reflection in an old mirror discarded from a previous holiday display. I have floppy brown ears and the rest of me is a mixture of dark brown, tan and white. This must be what “cute” looks like, as I would hear people pointing at me through the Christmas display laughing and saying, “How cute is that doggie in the window?”
I must get out of this room to find out about this magical time called Christmas. I am a good dog and could make someone very happy.
But how do I get out of this room?
I heard the man that placed me back in the storage room open the door to retrieve some lights, and I saw my opportunity.
As he was trying to untangle the lights, I quickly ran out of the storage room.
I made it, but now what? I hid behind some old wooden Christmas village houses deciding my next move.
Everyone seemed so busy, running from one place to another and talking about Christmas. They were talking about how they get together with family. I would love to be a part of a family. This was my chance. If I wanted to experience Christmas and find a family, I needed to get outside.
I walked past the room with the holiday display window, being very careful not to be seen. I promised I would come back and see them and tell them about my Christmas adventure.
I saw a large revolving door leading to the street. People would step in and around it would go. I would have to wait for the right time.
There was a little boy with his mom heading toward the door. I followed them.
Just as they stepped toward the door, I ran behind them. The boy smiled and rubbed the top of my head and asked me where I was going.
Once outside, there were so many people walking in every direction that I lost sight of the boy and his mom. I stood by the building and for the first time, felt the cool air and took in the smells of the food vendors located in the park across the street.
Now, where do I go from here? I know. I’ll follow the star. ...
NEW – CHAPTER 2
By SUE BUCK
I started walking slowly, being careful not to get stepped on by the bustling crowd.
I wasn’t sure which way to go, but I could smell the delicious aromas coming from the food vendors in the park across the street. It was about that time that I heard a rumble from my tummy and realized I was hungry, so I chose to explore the park.
When I entered the park area, I began to look around. The beautiful sights were everywhere.
I had only ever seen artificial Christmas trees that were in the store where I used to sit, but, wow, there were real trees here in the park with shiny tinsel and decorations and sparkling lights everywhere I turned.
The crowds were all dressed in festive holiday clothes, which included lots of red and green colors.
I looked at my scarf, which had those same colors, and wondered what this all meant.
Somehow I knew that this all had to do with the Christmas spirit, and I was sure that it was something I wanted to be a part of.
Some of the folks that I saw were families with little children, and once in a while, I saw other dogs.
Some of the dogs also were dressed in fancy holiday sweaters or had bows around their necks.
Everyone looked so happy and joyous while wishing each other a good day. This seemed so much better than sitting in a store window.
I thought about the other figures that I shared many years with in that window, and wished they could be out here with me.
I saw the families petting and talking to their dogs and calling them by name.
I suddenly realized that I didn’t have a name, and that everyone called me “Dog.”
Oh, how I wished I belonged to a family.
I remembered how good it felt when that little boy rubbed behind my ears as I was leaving the store. I continued on my adventure.
I wandered over to a group of people who were gathered around together. They were all singing.
The sound was quite pleasing to my ears.
Some of the carolers were jingling some bells, which also sounded very lovely.
One of the carolers saw me watching them and placed a string of bells around my neck, and then gave me a nice pat on my head.
I was beginning to feel like I just might fit in somewhere.
I wandered around a bit more and sat down to rest by a park bench.
A nice lady was sitting on the bench eating a hot dog and started talking to me.
“Hi, dog,” she said. “Are you hungry?”
My tail started wagging, a hundred wags a minute, so she broke off a piece of her sandwich and gave it to me.
“Here,” she said. “Have a piece of my hot dog.”
I gobbled it down and it tasted yummy, but I wondered about the name of it. The woman called it a “hot dog,” and I am known as “Dog” ... how odd.
The lady gave me a rub behind my ears and scurried off to join the rest of the bustling crowd. I wished she would have taken me with her.
I looked around some more, and wondered what to do next or where I could go.
I spotted a fountain in the park and realized that the food had made me thirsty. I wandered over to the fountain and took a drink.
As I was drinking, I heard a voice that sounded vaguely familiar.
“Hey,” the voice said. “Aren’t you the little dog that I let out of the store a while ago?” ...
