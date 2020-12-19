Yost Dutch Maid bakery gobs appear to be harder to find this year, but bakery owner Tim Yost said people can be reassured that the iconic Johnstown treat will continue.
Yost said he has scaled production back in the past year, but that’s in large part because COVID-19 has complicated transportation to stores.
And he’s canceled the company’s annual Christmastime mail-order business with expectations that COVID-19 could hold up the shipping process.
“We plan to pick production back up,” he said.
Yost has been the face of Johnstown’s commercial gob business for more than 40 years.
“I have no time frame on retiring,” he said. “We’ve been making them since 1980 and will be continuing to do so.”
But when he does retire, he said the gob recipe will stay with the company.
“The recipe is owned by the Yost Dutch Maid corporation. It will go on,” he said.
Sailing since 1980
The gob was developed and trademarked in 1927 by the Harris-Boyer bakery in Johnstown. The rights were transferred to Yost Dutch Maid in 1980.
The recipe as well as the iconic sailor character on the package remain consistent from Harris-Boyer, Yost said. The term “gob” was slang for sailor, Yost noted.
The gobs can be found at local Johnstown stores including Market Basket, Giant Eagle and Clark’s Corner Store.
At this time of year, people usually order a dozen gobs to give as Christmas gifts to people who have moved away from Johnstown, he said. He said he looks forward to resuming that part of the business.
“They are very special to people,” he said. “We send them all over the country. You come to like what you grew up with.
“What I like is when people order them and give them to someone who never had them before.”
There are similar commercially produced “whoopie pies” in Maine. It’s unclear whether the gob or whoopie pie came first.
“But they are a bit different than gobs,” Yost said.
‘Delivers every day’
The gobs are made at the Dutch Maid bakery on Scalp Avenue early each morning and are delivered to local stores within three hours after they come out of the oven, he said.
Dutch Maid makes not just gobs but raisin cookies, too.
“Dutch Maid delivers every day,” Market Basket store office clerk Jean Coshun said.
The store was sold out of gobs Thursday but had raisin cookies, which are popular, too, in stock, she said.
“People are picking the gobs up as soon as he brings them in,” she said.
Anne Clark Schrey, owner of Clark’s Corner Store, had six dozen gobs delivered Tuesday and they were sold out by Thursday.
“I believe that gobs traditionally originated here in Johnstown, which is cool,” she said.
“They are fabulous. And there have been a lot of spin-offs.
“We make our own gobs, but we sell Dutch Maid’s, too.
“People think about that yellow icing and crispness – that’s Dutch Maid. Our icing is creamier. It’s also delicious but it’s not that original people think about when they think about their childhood.”
Schrey said she had noticed a delay in Yost’s delivery schedule lately. She called Yost who quickly responded to her concerns, she said.
“We had a lapse in the action for a while, but he stepped up in the past couple of weeks,” she said.
“COVID really hit. But he’s been coming regularly now.”
