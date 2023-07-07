Woodland Wanderings

SEWARD, Pa. – Hiking with everything one needs to survive for several days in a pack is called backpacking.
That means packing everything from a sleeping bag, stove, fuel and mess kit, to food and clothing on the back to wherever the night is to be spent.
Backpackers using the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail (LHHT) get a break, as they need not carry a tent or water, thanks to shelter areas spread six to 12 miles apart on the 70-mile route. Each area offers five open Adirondack-style structures with fireplaces and cookware grates, and there’s also vault toilets, an old-school water pump and usually a small creek nearby.
Although water from the pump needs to be purified or boiled before consumption, at 8.34 pounds per gallon, that sure beats carrying it.
Bernie Goch, of Ferndale, has thru-hiked the LHHT, and has done parts of it multiple times. After completing the 2,184-mile Appalachian Trail in sections, he considers the LHHT to be a beginner’s trail.
“I’ve got probably 4,000 to 5,000 miles of trail on my legs,” said Goch, who has been an avid backpacker for more than 30 years. “You’re surviving with what you have on your back. It just appeals to me. Plus the exercise and just being out there surviving in the wilderness.”
What to take
Using a well-padded backpack is essential to remaining pain-free for multiple days on the trail. Backpackers only take what is absolutely necessary for the journey. Although most backpacking gear is purposely manufactured to be lightweight and compact, it’s astounding what a number of small items can add up to in total weight.
There are no refrigerators, microwaves or dishwashers at the shelter areas, so the work isn’t over after a hard day’s hike. Cooking in a lightweight mess kit over the fire can be done at the shelters, but having a compact propane or butane stove eliminates the chore of starting and maintaining a fire in addition to cooking and cleaning up.
Miniature silverware and cups are easy to find. Reclosable bags should replace plastic or leather cases for weight reduction, and they help keep toilet paper and other essentials dry and organized.
What to wear
Think layers when packing clothes. It’s surprising what a few hundred feet in elevation does to the temperature.
Hiking on humid afternoons is best done in shorts, but mornings and evenings in camp sometimes require a sweater.
“Don’t take anything cotton at all,” Goch said. He recommends polyester and synthetic fabrics, as cotton is too slow to dry.
He also prefers hiking shoes to boots, and cheap Crocs for crossing creeks and wearing around camp at day’s end. Shirts become soaked with sweat, so it’s best to pack a few changes, as well as underwear and wool socks.
Broken-in, water-resistant hiking boots are vital, as a few nasty blisters can shut down a good time. Moleskin, antiseptic ointment and Band-Aids should be part of a basic first-aid kit, and backup footwear is never a bad idea as dew-soaked grass and ferns can affect footwear.
Plan for rain. Lightweight warm-weather rain tops and bottoms and a water-resistant cap won’t allow precipitation to stop the journey to the next shelter area, and a rain cover for the backpack is a necessity. Ponchos can fit the backpack and small packs. Sleeping bags and pads need covers if they will be riding on the pack exterior.
“If you’re out for three days, you’re probably going to get wet at some point,” Goch said. “The best thing to do is just change your socks.”
He prefers wool-blend socks, as they don’t soak up moisture.
He sprays all of his clothes with Permethrin insect repellent before departing. He recommends storing them out of the sun in air-tight bags.
What to eat, drink
Backpackers have a variety of just-add-water meals available to them. Meals can be found at stores with good outdoors sections or can be ordered online. Military MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are an option, too.
Backpacking meals are surprisingly good, but they aren’t cheap, so buying in bulk packages is wise. Trail mix, which serves as lunch while trekking between shelter areas, is available at most local grocery stores. Custom- designing one’s own mix can be fun.
“If you’re on a diet, you don’t want to diet on that trail because you need every ounce of calories you can get,” Goch said. “You want to eat all day. You’re burning those calories off.”
He likes to take small packets of tuna, peanut butter, beef jerky and crackers.
Goch recommends taking a parachute cord to hoist food bags into a tree for the night. He ties a rock on one end and throws the sack eight to 12 feet up over a tree branch.
“The animals that are around those shelters know there’s going to be food there at some point,” he warned. “Be on the safe side and hang your food up in a tree.”
A large water bottle or two filled with anything that can be kept at room temperature, such as tea, is a must. Water from the pumps at the shelter areas or from mountain streams must be purified or boiled. Goch purifies using a hydration bag filtration system instead of pump-style filters.
When you sleep ...
A good sleeping bag and self-inflating pad make the shelter’s wooden floors more comfortable after a long day of hiking. A pillow case is all that’s needed if stuffed with clothes and a laundry bag. Headlamps allow free hands, and fire-starting essentials should always be packed as a backup to the stove.
“Always take Fritos,” Goch said. “They have a lot of calories and they’re also good for starting a fire.”
It’s amazing how comforting a small fire can be, especially to the lone backpacker.
Staying clean
Good hygiene is much appreciated by fellow backpackers. Hiking all day with a heavy pack is physically demanding and therefore produces a fair amount of sweat.
No-rinse “wilderness wipes” are a good option. Heating water over the flame and using environmentally-safe peppermint soap with a washcloth or paper towels and deodorant keeps one refreshed and ready for the next section of trail.
And no matter how full a pack may be, there’s always room for a toothbrush.
Be prepared ...
Some basic conditioning is wise before leaving the vehicle for even a 25-mile section of the LHHT. Loading a pack with weight comparable to what will be taken on the trip and walking several miles with it a few times before the expedition, will condition the hips, shoulders and feet.
Waking up sore from a long day’s hike with miles to go can tip the needle of the “Fun Meter” to zero.
Overnight stays at shelters require reservations, which can be made 11 months in advance at www.visitPAparks.com or by calling 724-455-3744. Leave detailed information about your trip to friends or relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.