Amanda (Haines) Dabbs, daughter of Frank and Debbie Haines, Windber, has been named digital content manager for the marketing and communications division at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Dabbs received a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Point Park University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from York College of Pennsylvania.

She is a graduate of Windber Area High School.

Dabbs and her husband, Josh, reside in Allison Park with their two children.

Josh Dabbs is a pharmacy manager for UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and a graduate of Shade High School.

